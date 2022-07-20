Crypto Asset Rating Launching White-Label NFT Marketplace Platform
Crypto Asset Rating (CAR INC) is proud to announce that its white-label NFT marketplace is now ready for multi-niche usage. Businesses...NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US-based fintech company, Crypto Asset Rating (CAR INC) is proud to announce that its white-label NFT marketplace is now ready for multi-niche usage. Businesses can use this highly customizable platform to create their unique NFT marketplaces.
CAR INC’s white-label NFT marketplace offers many features and benefits that make it an ideal solution for businesses looking to get involved in the booming NFT space. With its easy-to-use interface, businesses can create their custom marketplaces quickly and easily, without the need for any coding knowledge. Additionally, the platform is highly scalable, so businesses can start small and then expand their marketplaces as their needs grow.
This makes it possible for anyone to launch an NFT marketplace quickly and easily, without having to go through the hassle and expense of developing their platform from scratch.
As the crypto industry evolves, the NFT marketplace, which allows businesses and individuals to buy, sell, or trade NFTs, is becoming a more lucrative business opportunity. Their phenomenal growth and abilities offer tremendous opportunities for businesses and individuals alike.
"We’ve been able to successfully bring the complexities of the NFT marketplace in an easy-to-use way to the masses,” said Pramod Attarde, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crypto Asset Rating Inc.
He adds, "Through our platform, users can launch their own white label NFT marketplace instantly."
The popularity of NFTs lies in their ability to be used for a wide variety of purposes. From digital art and collectibles to gaming items and tweets, NFTs can be used for just about anything. This flexibility has made them incredibly popular.
Traditional NFT marketplaces require significant development time and investment from the platform operator to be functional. However, this new platform developed by CAR is "plug-and-play" that can be used instantly.
NFTs will be easier and more convenient to buy and sell with this marketplace, making it easier and more convenient for users. It is developed by a team of experienced developers and designed to be user-friendly, with a focus on convenience and security.
Platforms offered by Crypto Asset Rating can be customized and developed under numerous technologies, including Ethereum and Solana blockchains, that can be integrated with the popular portal and website brands to create a decentralized, secure marketplace for NFTs. The platform is expected to be available shortly.
