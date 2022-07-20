Justice Ministry considers leniency for corruption criminals willing to pay up

VIETNAM, July 20 -

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Justice is considering the application of lighter sentences for those charged with corruption who pay back money and assets, according to Deputy Director General of the General Department of Civil Judgment Enforcement Nguyễn Thắng Lợi.

Speaking at the ministry’s regular press conference in the second quarter of the year, Lợi said this is not a new point of view.

He cited the Resolution of the third session of the 10th-tenure Party Central Committee as saying that it should focus on recovering corrupt assets, apply leniency for those who commit crimes but have a sincere attitude, have compensated for damage or addressed economic consequences, and cooperated well with authorities.

The resolution also asked for more research to amend the criminal law towards more leniency for those who give or receive bribes but voluntarily declare and return their assets before being detected, and stressed the importance of financial sanctions to increase the withdrawal of corrupt assets, Lợi stated.

According to him, it is necessary for criminals to repent and voluntarily hand over their property in order to have their sentences reduced during trial. And in fact, many countries have adopted this measure. At present, the General Department of Civil Judgment Enforcement assigns relevant units to research and learn from international experience.

According to the ministry, in nine months from October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, the civil judgment enforcement system executed 348,490 cases, with VNĐ52.16 trillion ($2.22 billion).

Regarding the withdrawal of assets appropriated and lost in criminal corruption and economic cases monitored by the Central Steering Committee for Anti-corruption, the total amount to be executed is more than VNĐ129.6 trillion, of which nearly VNĐ50 trillion has been withdrawn. — VNS