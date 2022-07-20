Submit Release
New ranks bestowed upon Việt Nam’s military officers at UN headquarters

VIETNAM, July 20 -  

HÀ NỘI — New ranks were bestowed upon two Vietnamese military officers working at the UN Department of Peace Operations in New York on Tuesday (US time).

The ceremony was held by Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission to the UN at the request of the Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence.

Lương Trường Vinh was granted the rank of Senior Lieutenant Colonel while Nguyễn Phúc Đông was given the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, praised the officers’ efforts to fulfil their assigned tasks, including promoting Việt Nam’s cooperation in peacekeeping operations at UN missions.

He asked the officers to continue bringing into play their capability, further advise the Party and State about peacekeeping cooperation between Việt Nam and the UN, and seek opportunities to increase the Vietnamese peacekeeping force’s participation in UN missions.

Vinh and Đồng, two of the three military officers of Việt Nam working at the UN Secretariat, pledged to keep doing their utmost to fulfil the tasks assigned by the Party, State and UN.

They also vowed all-out efforts to help boost Việt Nam’s engagement in the UN’s peacekeeping operations. — VNS

New ranks bestowed upon Việt Nam's military officers at UN headquarters

