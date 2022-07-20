Lower House Speaker Holds Talks with Chairwoman of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Committee in Italian Senate

MOROCCO, July 20 - Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi Alami, held on Tuesday in Rabat, talks with Stefania Craxi, Chairwoman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Emigration in the Italian Senate, who is on a working visit to Morocco.

During this meeting, the two parties discussed the Moroccan-Italian parliamentary relations, which have been consolidated over the past decade thanks to cooperation programs, twinning, exchange of expertise and strengthening the role of friendship groups, as well as through coordination and parliamentary communication on bilateral and multilateral levels, said a statement by the House of Representatives.

These relations have also been consolidated through mutual visits and spaces for dialogue via a parliamentary forum, within the framework of respect for international legality and sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, said the same source.

Emphasis was also placed on the promotion of sustainable dialogue on issues of common interest including migration, counter-terrorism, the fight against hate speech, as well as the challenges of parliamentary action such as health, climate change, food and water security, renewable energy and digital transformation.

Quoted by the release, Craxi welcomed the Moroccan-Italian parliamentary relations, highlighting the initiatives of Morocco at the national and international levels and its management of various challenges and crises.

She also highlighted the quality of Moroccan-Italian relations at different levels, based on solid friendship and mutual esteem, stressing that Rome aspires to strengthen its ties with Rabat especially in terms of cultural and academic cooperation and renewable energy.

For his part, the speaker of the House of Representatives welcomed the privileged level of bilateral relations, as well as the commitment of Rome to international legality and its defense of the vital interests of Morocco in the various international fora.

Talbi Alami also stressed the strategic role of the Kingdom and its efforts to maintain regional and international security and stability, emphasizing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in deepening relations and coordinating actions.

He also recalled the recent meetings held with Italian MPs, during which emphasis was put on the various issues of common interest and on ways to establish new spaces for reflection, debate, dialogue and parliamentary coordination.

MAP 20 July 2022