5 Star Restoration Teaches Homeowners About Extensive Home Damage And How To Fix Them
Murrieta, California home repair and restoration company 5 Star Restoration, educates its readers on the dangers of ceiling leaks.
When you suspect a water leak coming through your ceiling, you’ll have plenty of telltale signs. After that, it’s a matter of mitigating damage until you can call on home repair professionals”MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drawing on their years of Murrieta home repair experience, the experts at 5 Star Restoration, in an informative article on its site, educate homeowners on water leaks.
In its article on what to do when water leaks through the ceiling, home repair and restoration professionals, led by general manager Kevin Gray, inform readers with firsthand experience.
Water Leak Warning Signs: Diagnosing The Problem
Water leaks can manifest themselves in numerous ways. Luckily, many of them are rather obvious to any observer.
“When suspecting a potential water leak coming through a ceiling, a homeowner will have plenty of telltale signs,” says Nick Smuts. “After that, it’s a matter of mitigating damage until they can call on home repair professionals who know how to tackle water damage in the home.”
Indeed, a sagging ceiling, water stains, leaks, and peeling plaster all point to a damaging water leak in the ceiling.
Some common causes of water coming through the ceiling are waterline leaks, burst pipes, and various bathtub and shower leaks.
“If homeowners see dark spots on the ceiling, they almost certainly have a leak somewhere. On the small chance it’s not a leak, it’s still smart to call professional help. If they notice any unexplained discoloration or stains on otherwise white paint, there’s no denying something’s not right.”
Firstly, finding the source of the troublesome leak is a simple first step. Suspecting a burst pipe? Either way, when finding a leak, it’s likely much more widespread than on the surface, especially with a burst pipe or waterline.
After offering some basic information on possible water leaks in a ceiling, 5 Star proceeds to explain roof leaks and some steps to mitigate potential damage.
Roof Leak Mitigation Steps
5 Star Restoration cautions the reader not to attempt to mitigate a roof leak on their own, especially with zero prior home repair experience. However, as a homeowner, one can take some crucial steps to minimize further damage until calling on home repair professionals.
Once homeowners find the source, they must call professionals who know how to proceed. Enter the experts at Five Star Restoration.
“Fixing a leak is often tricky, and not something homeowners should tackle on their own without extensive previous experience. Leaks can be much [more extensive]. Failing to address the full extent of the problem can lead to bigger and health-related problems in the future.”
Look Out For Mold
Indeed, water leaks quickly feed and create mold lurking in the home.
“Toxic mold is just one bad water leak away. Unfortunately, mold spores are everywhere; all they need to thrive is a water source. What results is a potentially dangerous problem.”
5 Star is no stranger to water damage and its ill effects. Sure, water damage itself is a financial burden and health hazard, but mold's lasting effects make water damage dire.
As exhibited in a profile on one family’s harrowing story with toxic mold, 5 Star Restoration illustrates just how pervasive and dangerous an unchecked mold problem can be.
In ‘A Toxic Mold Survivor’s Story,’ 5 Star Restoration chronicles the experience of Charlotte Ryan, a toxic mold survivor, and her family.
Due to the symptoms of toxic mold exposure, many people confuse it with the flu.
“At first, Charlotte thought it was the flu. But then she started experiencing chronic fatigue, had bad tremors, and had lost strength in both her arms. Her brain began shutting down due to a lack of oxygen. It became so bad for her that she transformed from an active, able-bodied 39-year-old to someone barely able to function and work."
And Charlotte’s health issues extended to her family, too.
“Her children likewise experienced lethargy and were constantly coughing and sneezing and had red eyes some days."
Additionally, doctors were stumped as to the cause.
"[Doctors] could not offer a logical reason for the family’s illness, treating some of the symptoms but not the cause. Not until they went to see an allergist who realized that their home was making them so sick.”
5 Star often brings up these examples to educate homeowners about mold and why addressing water leaks in the ceiling or anywhere else in the home is so hazardous. It’s much more than a mere surface issue. It could quickly put a family at risk.
That’s where the 5-Star difference comes in to solve problems.
The 5-Star Difference
Starting in 2016, 5 Star Restoration primarily serves homeowners in Northern San Diego and the Inland Empire.
A large part of the company’s ethos, says manager Kevin Gray, is fostering a strong feeling of community.
“[5 Star Restoration] serves as an extension of the community, and we want our clients to feel like they can be open with us, and us with them. We believe that building that relationship with the client leads to better results. Both for homeowners in Murrieta and the experts at Five Star.”
Whether it’s fixing a ceiling leak, helping homeowners with mold removal efforts, or educating readers about various home improvement topics, 5 star offers a wealth of information and assistance.
“We are a family-owned-and-operated restoration company specializing in water damage remediation and emergency water extraction services. Our state-of-the-art equipment is designed to quickly and efficiently make a home safe and dry again.”
More About Five Star Restoration
Five Star Restoration serves the Inland Empire and Northern San Diego’s home repair and restoration needs. Whether repairing water damage or preparing for a natural storm, the professionals at Five Star Restoration have homeowners covered.
For more information, visit Five Star Restoration.
Homeowners can give them a call at 951-368-2227
