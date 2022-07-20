Bone Void Fillers Market Size Expected to Surge USD 7.3 Billion by 2031, Allied Market Research Says

Growing incidence of fracture & accidents, rise in geriatric population, growing inclination of patients toward minimally invasive & non-invasive surgical treatments, rise in demand for antibiotic eluting bone void fillers, increase in number of bone graft procedures, and growing patients’ awareness toward use of bone void fillers drive the growth of the global bone void fillers market. Based on form, the gel and putty segment held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to rule the roost throughout 2031. Region wise, North America contributed to the highest share in 2021 and would maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bone void fillers market generated USD 3.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in incidence of fracture & accidents, increase in geriatric population, increased inclination of patients toward minimally invasive & non-invasive surgical treatments, spike in demand for antibiotic eluting bone void fillers, rise in number of bone graft procedures, and surge in patients’ awareness toward use of bone void fillers drive the growth of the global bone void fillers market. However, the risks involved in the use of bone void fillers such as infection of soft tissue & bone and rupture of bone void fillers, and different clinical restrictions and poor penetration ability of bone void filling materials impede the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in prevalence of bone & spinal diseases and procedural benefits provided by bone void fillers in bone fracture treatment and orthopedic diseases are expected to generate potential opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Copy of the Study- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17217

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global bone void fillers market, as stringent rules were laid down by local and national governments on the delivery of products from companies, leading to decline in the number of surgical procedures.

• However, the market witnesses a recovery with the number of surgical procedures growing gradually post the pandemic.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Bone Void Fillers Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17217?reqfor=covid

Report Attribute Details Bone Void Fillers Market Size in 2021 USD 3.2 Billion Bone Void Fillers Market Size in 2031 USD 7.3 Billion Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.5% From 2022 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Forecast period 2021 to 2031 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2031 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends and COVID-19 Impact Analysis Segments covered By Type, Form, Application and End User Regions covered North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; Italy; France; Spain; Japan; China; India; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Arthrex Inc., Baxter Internation, DePuy Synthesis, Medtronic Plc., NuVasive Inc. Orthofix Medical Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group Inc., and Zimmer Biomet.



The report offers detailed segmentation of the global bone void fillers market based on type, form, application, end user, and region.

Based on type, the demineralized bone matrix segment was the largest in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to continue its dominancy during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on form, the gel and putty segment held more than half of the global market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17217

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is estimated to continue its dominancy throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global bone void fillers market analyzed in the research include Arthrex Inc., Baxter Internation, DePuy Synthesis, Medtronic Plc., NuVasive Inc. Orthofix Medical Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group Inc., and Zimmer Biomet.

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

• Japan Bone Void Fillers Market

• South Korea Bone Void Fillers Market

• Singapore Bone Void Fillers Market

• China Bone Void Fillers Market

• Indonesia Bone Void Fillers Market

• Australia Bone Void Fillers Market

• Taiwan Bone Void Fillers Market

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Europe In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Precision Medicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Ophthalmic OR Microscopes market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–20301

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.