Medical Device Testing Market Is Likely to Grow At A CAGR Of 10.8% by 2029 with Analysis of Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends, And Regional Overview

Healthcare expenditure has increased worldwide as people's disposable income in various countries is increasing. Moreover, to accomplish the population requirements, the government bodies and healthcare organizations are taking the initiative by accelerating healthcare expenditure. The rise in healthcare expenditure simultaneously helps healthcare settings to improve their medical device testing services over the recent years

Medical Device Testing Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.8% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 8,423.14 million by 2029 from USD 3,832.27 million in 2021.

The medical device testing market competitive landscape provides details about the competitors. Details include company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus on the medical device testing market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in Medical Device Testing Market report

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group plc

TUV SUD South Asia Pvt. Ltd.

TÜV RHEINLAND

UL LLC

Eurofins Scientific

ASTM

Element Materials Technology

Avomeen

Gateway Analytical

MEDISTRI SA

Pace Analytical Services, LLC

WuXi AppTec

TOXIKON

Charles River

Source BioScience.

NSF International.

BDC Laboratories

Stable Micro Systems

Surpass, Inc,

Recent Development

In April 2021, TÜV SÜD announced that it had presented itself at Medtec LIVE to exhibit its ability to be a one-stop-shop for medical device testing. The 'company's services covered testing in the areas of electrical and functional safety, cyber security and software, EMC, and biocompatibility. The experts from TÜV SÜD were featured in the online trade show and congress program with various talks, a live hack and an elevator pitch

Segmentation: Medical Device Testing

Service Type:

Testing services

Inspection services

Certification services

Testing Type:

Physical testing

Chemical/biological testing

Cybersecurity testing

Microbiology and sterility testing

Others

Phase:

Preclinical

Clinical

Sourcing Type:

Outsourced

In-house

Device Class:

Class I

Class II

Class III

Product:

Active implant medical device

Active medical device

Non-active medical device

In-vitro diagnostics medical device

Opthalmic medical device

Orthopedic and dental medical device

Vascular medical device

Others

Medical Device Testing Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise need for the verification and validation of medical devices

The verification and validation methods are widespread and extensively used in the healthcare industry. In general, verification is the developmental phase of a product if it complies with the specified requirements, whereas validation checks if the intended use has been met and thus, usability specifics are fulfilled. The most common types of verification and validation for medical devices are design, process, and software verification and validation. Medical devices are also becoming smaller and more complex in design, sometimes using advanced, engineered plastics. This makes validation and verification (V&V) all the more important. The result is better repeatability, fewer mistakes, less rework and redesign, faster market-time, improved competitiveness, and lower production costs.

Increase in the demand of in-vitro tests

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) are tests on samples such as blood or tissue taken from the human body. '-vitro diagnostics can detect diseases or other conditions, and can be used to monitor a person's overall health to help cure, treat, or prevent diseases. In-vitro tests are used in various disease detections such as HIV infections, malaria, hepatitis, among others. The prevalence of such diseases is rapidly increasing globally, leading to the increasing demand for in-vitro tests and various medical devices.

Escalation in innovation & technologies

Acceleration in technology development in the healthcare sector has tremendously increased in the last few years. Advancement in technology of medical devices supports painless and uncomplicated treatment during disease management. Moreover, innovation and up gradation in medical devices assist for the precise and rapid result of disease diagnosing invention in medical devices also provides cost-effectiveness of technology-based therapeutic tools during disease treatment. Moreover, many government bodies and healthcare organizations are supporting the medical research centers. The primary purpose of this support is to enhance health care innovations worldwide. Henceforth, growing innovation and technological advancement bolster the growth of medical device testing in the forecasted period.

This medical device testing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Medical Device Testing Market Regional Analysis/Insights



The medical device testing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, service type, testing type, phase, sourcing type, device class and product as referenced above.

The countries covered for this market are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the medical device testing market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising need for the verification and validation of medical devices in the region, and rapid research development is boosting the market.

