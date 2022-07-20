Global Pipe Handling System Market Is Forecast To Reach US$ 40 Mn By The End Of 2032, Expanding At A CAGR Of 4.5% During 2022-2032; States Fact.MR

Rise in Oil & Gas Exploration Activities across the Globe to Drive Sales of Pipe Handling Systems

As per latest market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, consumption of pipe handling systems over the past half-decade increased at a sluggish CAGR of around 0.2%. In offshore environments, utilization of pipe handing systems stood at 143 units in 2021. In addition, due to the presence of extensive displacement activities, drilling rigs generated demand worth US$ 17.25 Mn in the same year.



As per detailed analysis by Fact.MR, pipe handling system sales accounted for 8%-10% of the global material handling market value in 2021, with this share expected to increase to 12%-15% by 2032. This is mainly due to rising adoption of automation technologies in the oil & gas industry.

Furthermore, surging application of pipe handling systems for drilling and workover applications is likely to supplement growth of the market over the period of 2022-2032, which is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2032. Increased spending on the exploration of unconventional reservoirs will push demand for pipe handling systems, especially in Indo-China, Russia, and the United States.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product type, horizontal pipe handling systems are expected to remain the most dominant and reach a valuation of US$ 26.51 Mn by 2031.

By operational type, the semiautomatic vertical segment is projected to account for the highest valuation of US$ 16.26 Mn.

On the basis of drive system, demand for hydraulic systems is likely to grow 1.6X by 2031.

On the basis of rig type, the drilling rigs sub-segment is likely to witness the highest CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa market is expected to observe an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4.04 Mn during 2021 to 2031.

North America market is set to gain 124 BPS by 2031.

Utilization of pipe handling systems in offshore platforms is projected to surge 1.4X over the next ten years.

“Higher efficiency and reducing rig time and integration with automation offered by pipe handling systems is a dominating factor driving product adoption in the oil & gas sector,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Based on Fact.MR’s research, a total of 254 units of pipe handing systems were sold, including horizontal pipe handling, vertical pipe handling, and horizontal-to-vertical pipe handling systems, in 2021, across the globe. Global volume of pipe handling systems is projected to reach 341 units by the end of 2032.

Country-Wise Analysis

The United States is considered as an emerged leading consumer and producer of pipe handling systems. The nation currently accounts for US$ 7.87 Mn and utilizes 76 units of pipe handling systems in oil & gas fields.

Expanding drilling & production activities in the U.S. is poised to generate an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 5.31 Mn during the period of forecast. In addition, the U.S. holds 78.9% share in the North America pipe handling system market.

GCC countries has been one of the most lucrative markets driving the consumption of pipe handling systems over the past decade. This regional market value currently stands at US$ 4.8 Mn, and likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.7% over the decade.

Market Developments

NOV, lnc, Cameron (Schlumburger), Royal IHC , Royal IHC, Weatherford, Drillmec, NABORS Industries, RAAH International., NABORS Industries, Drillmec, EFC Group, and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co Ltd are some of the major manufacturers of pipe handling systems.

Leading players are more focused on the development of versatile pipe handling systems for oil & gas, refineries, and associated industries. A versatile product ensures the handling of drilling pipes, casing, BHA, and other pipes while using a single pipe handling system in drilling and workover rigs.

Key Segments of Pipe Handling System Industry Survey

By Product Type: Horizontal Pipe Handling Systems Vertical Pipe handling Systems Horizontal-to-Vertical Pipe Handling Systems

By Operational Type: Automatic Pipe Handling Systems Semi-automatic Pipe Handling Systems Manual Pipe Handling Systems

By Drive System: Hydraulic Pipe Handling Systems Electric Pipe Handling Systems

By Rig Type: Pipe Handling Systems for Drilling Rigs Pipe Handling Systems for Workover Rigs

By Environment: Offshore Pipe Handling Systems Onshore Pipe Handling Systems

By Region: North America Pipe Handling System Market Latin America Pipe Handling System Market Europe Pipe Handling System Market East Asia Pipe Handling System Market South Asia & Oceania Pipe Handling System Market Middle East & Africa Pipe Handling System Market



More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pipe handling system market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by product type (horizontal pipe handling systems, vertical pipe handling systems, and horizontal-to-vertical pipe handling systems), by type of operation (automatic, manual, and semi-automatic), by drive system (electric and hydraulic), by rig type (workover rigs and drilling rigs), by environment (onshore and offshore), and by region (North America, LATAM, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Industrial Goods

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned industrial goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the industrial goods division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

