Thyroid Function Test Market to Get a New Boost with CAGR of 5.3% by 2026 | Allied Market Research

Thyroid Function Test Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Thyroid Function Test Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Thyroid Function Test market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Abbott Laboratories, Biomerieux, Danaher Corporation, Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics Inc., DiaSorin, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, KRONUS, Merck KGaA, Qualigen Inc., and ThermoFisher Scientific

The global thyroid function test market size was valued at $1,190 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,807 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Thyroid produces hormones such as triiodothyronine (T3), and thyroxine (T4) which are responsible in production and regulation of the hormones such as adrenaline and dopamine. Hence, the underproduction, and overproduction of these hormones can lead serious health deteriorations. Therefore, thyroid function test involves series of blood tests such as T3, T4, TSH, T3RU, and others to diagnose the functioning of thyroid glands. These blood tests can define whether the thyroid hormone production is normal, overactive, or underactive.

The global thyroid function test market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of thyroid disorders. For instance, approximately, 20 million Americans are suffering from some form of thyroid disease, and up to 60% of those with thyroid disease are unaware of their condition. In addition, factors such as increase in awareness for early screening of disease, and presence of advanced diagnostic laboratories also fuel the growth of thyroid function test market.

Thyroid Function Test Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Thyroid Function Test Market by Key Players: Abbott Laboratories, Biomerieux, Danaher Corporation, Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics Inc., DiaSorin, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, KRONUS, Merck KGaA, Qualigen Inc., and ThermoFisher Scientific

Thyroid Function Test Market By Test Type: TSH Tests, T3 Tests, T4 Tests, and Other Tests

Thyroid Function Test Market By End User: Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, and Others

