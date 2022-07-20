In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top 10 Key Players

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for smartphone applications in automobiles and advances in technology for In-Vehicle Infotainment are driving the demand for the market.

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Size – USD 25.51 billion in 2019, In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Growth - CAGR of 9.8%, In-Vehicle Infotainment Industry trends – Growing demand from the APAC region.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is expected to reach USD 52.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing emphasis on driver comfort and convenience has led to numerous In-Vehicle Infotainment systems being built that offer innovative features. Such features provide the driver with detailed vehicle knowledge and, as a result, improve safety and driving experience. Smartphones will significantly influence the In-Vehicle Infotainment market, as they are the most important networking gateways used by an infotainment system.

It is also expected that the market for enhanced driving experience will drive the In-Vehicle Infotainment systems sector over the forecast era. These devices, however, entail high installation costs and are primarily incorporated into premium and luxury vehicles. Inadequate security and privacy infotainment are expected to obstruct the development of the demand for In-Vehicle Infotainment systems.

The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global In-vehicle infotainment Market .The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness.

In-vehicle infotainment Market : Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the In-vehicle infotainment Market are profiled in-depth in the report and their strategies, collaborations, and product innovations. The analysis of the key players and their strategies to fortify their presence in the market impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the In-vehicle infotainment Market .

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

AG, Panasonic Corporation,

Harman International,

Alpine Electronics,

Pioneer Corporation,

Denso Corporation,

Visteon Corporation,

Delphi Automotive PLC,

Clarion Co., Ltd.,

and JVC KENWOOD Corporation

The In-vehicle infotainment Market report takes a closer view of the global In-vehicle infotainment Market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines In-vehicle infotainment Market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the In-vehicle infotainment Market .

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

The head-up display segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment with a steady CAGR predicted over the forecast period. The head-up system is equipped with the latest augmented reality technology. It uses a combination of sensors, cameras, GPS, and Wi-Fi to provide information while driving, which creates a demand for the market.

Direct competition between OE fitted and aftermarket goods is anticipated to drive the In-Vehicle Infotainment industry because the former is based on quality, while the second is largely price-driven. In developing countries, demand for OE products is therefore expected to be high.

Due to the rising trend in the low costs of passenger cars, the passenger car segment is expected to rise at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. These cars are embedded with the latest advanced technologies that are expected to drive the in-vehicle infotainment system.

The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the in-vehicle infotainment market. The rise in disposable income and growing demand for a high-end and luxurious lifestyle in fostering the market demand in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market on the basis of product, fitting, application, and region:

In-vehicle infotainment Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Audio Unit

Display Unit

Head-Up Display

Navigation Unit

Communication Unit

In-vehicle infotainment Market Fitting Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

OE fitted

Aftermarket

In-vehicle infotainment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Regional Developments :

The In-vehicle infotainment Market research report comprises observations and early study on potential competitors, as well as a thorough analysis of providers of competition. The report also includes an evaluation of the regional business environment, a Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market dynamics and drivers, opportunities and challenges, risk and entry barriers, producers, and distribution networks. This study’s main objective is to examine how various industrial factors may affect the market in the future.

Regional Bifurcation of the In-vehicle infotainment Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions answered in the report:

What will be the development pace of In-vehicle infotainment Market ?

What are the key factors driving the Global In-vehicle infotainment Market ?

Who are the key manufacturers in the market space?

What are the openings, hazards, and outline of the market?

What is sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of In-vehicle infotainment Market ?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of In-vehicle infotainment Market ?

What are the In-vehicle infotainment Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Infrared detector industries?

What are deals, incomes, and value examinations by types and utilizations of the market?

