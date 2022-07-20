Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Market to Garner $7075.72 Million by 2030 at 30.20% CAGR; Rising Usage of Free Optics in Military Applications, says The Brainy Insights

The FSO Communication market is anticipated to grow during the projection period due to the growing usage of free space optics (FSO) in 4G and 3G networks and cloud computing's suitable and easy installation.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication market is expected to grow from USD 658.07 million in 2021 to USD 7075.72 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.20% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The growing need for Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication technology across military and security sectors and advancing technological growth in the telecommunication industry are pushing the development of the FSO communication market. Military communication needs bandwidth capacities with a high level of security in an outstanding defense RF working atmosphere. The bandwidth and security quality of Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication technology makes it an engaging communication network for the military sector. FSO technology delivers various benefits, like high data transmission speed and better bandwidth, making it convenient for security usage.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In 2021 September, Carillon Technologies bagged a USD 6.3 million agreement from the (DARPA) Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to original next-gen satellite-to-satellite communication systems derived from advanced commercial HOBS technology. The latest solid-state Holographic Optical Beam Steering technology would deliver a change in size, weight, and price for satellite free-space optical communication systems.



Market Growth & Trends



Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication is important in navigation and telecommunication, particularly on satellite platforms. The adjustable, simple installation network can run for longer distances and provides moderately better bandwidth than broadband with significantly less initial investment. The defense and aerospace industry properly utilizes the safe, undetectable system with a lower error rate due to exemption to radio frequency interference. It can use over a broad temperature range with low power consumption. The high-speed network is worked in difficult situations like oil & gas and mining enterprises as it needs lower maintenance. It delivers instant assistance to customers as the information of an optic beam in the air has a speed of light, enhancing product grade standards in the market. Development in wireless communication technology innovations with the introduction of optical angular momentum using twisted photons for higher-bandwidth transmission indicates that the free space optic communication market is expected to rise exponentially. Similarly, the two essential elements pushing the global FSO communication market are convenient connectivity and the need to find an option for RF technology. Apart from this, a high installation cost and interference due to the atmosphere may hinder the market growth all around the world. Free space optics operates on the principles of fiber optics technology, excluding that it utilizes air as a source for sharing information rather than fiber optic cables. Similarly, the setup for free-space optics communication requires less time for installation. The above factors mainly push the development of the FSO communication market. Regardless, the market encounters a few challenges too.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the transmitter segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 18% and market revenue of 118.45 million.



The component segment is divided into modulators, transmitters, demodulators, encoders, decoders, and receivers. In 2021, the transmitter segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 18% and market revenue of 118.45 million. The Transmitters Free Space Optics (FSO) Communications is a free space optics communication design primarily using conventional optical receivers and transmitters.



• In 2021, the defense segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 12% and market revenue of 78.96 million.



The end-user segment is divided into IT & telecommunication, healthcare, traffic, aerospace, military, defense, business, consumer electronics, manufacturing, automotive, and others. In 2021, the defense segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 12% and market revenue of 78.96 million. Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication is broadly utilized in defense of the data transference of intelligence agencies, army men, etc. FSO has been allowed to deliver secured internet connectivity without interruption, even during war period.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication market, with a market share of around 34.5% and 227.03 million of the market revenue in 2021. North America has maintained the primary consumer base of Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology. It is anticipated that the Asia Pacific region will appear as a favourable market for Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology. Various aspects are responsible for the development, such as the growing need from end-use enterprises and the increasing need to lower infrastructure expenses in data centre communication applications by utilizing optical fiber cords. Europe is predicted to be the second-largest market for FSO Communication Technology.



Key players operating in the global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication market are:



• Wireless Excellence Limited

• Trimble Hungary Ltd.

• Signify Holding

• Optelix

• Oledcomm

• Mostcom Ltd.

• Lucibel

• LightPointe Communications, Inc.

• IBSENtelecom Ltd.

• Harris Corporation

• fSONA Networks Corp.

• AOptix Technologies Inc.

• Anova Technologies



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Market by Components:



• Modulators

• Transmitters

• Demodulators

• Encoders

• Decoders

• Receivers



Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Market by End-User:



• IT & Telecommunication

• Healthcare

• Traffic

• Aerospace Military

• Defense

• Business

• Consumer Electronics

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Others



About the report:



The Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



