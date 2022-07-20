MORE THAN SIXTY IFC NOMINEE DIRECTORS ENROLL IN THE DCRO INSTITUTE’S CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE® PROGRAM
The DCRO Insitute's deep commitment to a global educational platform for developed and developing markets is significantly advanced through these enrollments.
The IFC’s focus on sound risk governance practices in emerging markets is among the best in the world. We are proud to see such enthusiasm for our program among their Nominee Directors.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over sixty IFC Nominee Directors from more than 25 countries recently enrolled in the DCRO Institute Board Members’ Course on Risk® following the delivery of an introductory session on risk oversight at the Annual IFC Nominee Director Forum held in Washington DC.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
DCRO institute Chief Executive Officer David R. Koenig introduced the critical role risk plays in governance. He was joined for this session by fellow Qualified Risk Directors®, Carol Gray and Tom Brandt, as well as Rebecca Brosnan and Yesim Gura, both Qualified Risk Directors® who also serve as IFC Nominated Directors to boards in Bangladesh, Turkey, and Bulgaria. They shared their professional experience and perspective on board risk oversight and how the DCRO Institute has helped them better prepare for board discussions and decision-making. The program from which they all graduated provides a comprehensive understanding of the value of a positive governance of risk-taking mindset and its role in becoming an influential board director.
“The Certificate of Risk Governance® program is a great opportunity for board members to tap into deep knowledge, experience, and wisdom around the positive governance of risk-taking in the boardroom,” said Gura. “I found this program extremely helpful, practical and inspiring for me as a board member. It helped me elevate the discussions around risk in the boardroom to a new level.”
Newly enrolled IFC Nominee Directors will experience a series of 17 peer-led lectures and dozens of practical case study interviews with other board members and leaders – blending instruction and real-world case studies. More than 50 board members, C-suite executives, and leading experts in governance and risk management have contributed to this unique collaborative program, graduates of which earn the Certificate in Risk Governance®.
In addition to the direct learning, the new enrollees are joining a worldwide community of risk governance leaders who regularly connect to share best practices and advice on how to govern positive risk-taking at their diverse institutions.
The outreach and engagement described above exemplify how the DCRO Institute works with large organizations and boards to advance the positive governance of risk-taking. Learn more about how we help to ensure boards and board directors make use of best practices to most ably fulfill their duties in service of corporate purpose.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About the IFC - a member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2021, IFC committed a record $31.5 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.
