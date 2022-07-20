Irrigation Controllers Market 2022 - 2028 : Rising demand for irrigation controllers in lawns & gardens

Market Size – USD 1,014.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.7%, Market Trends – Rising disposable income

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global irrigation controllers market size is expected to reach USD 3,043.8 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand for better sports grounds and increasing use of irrigation controllers for both indoor & outdoor landscapes are key factors driving market revenue growth. Irrigation controllers are very important to use a large volume of water at the proper moment to produce maximum agricultural yield and high levels of water & chemical efficiency. Due to limited supplies of water under drought-like circumstances in many locations, smart irrigation equipment like controllers are recommended since they administer the right amount of water when it is needed, thereby, saving both water and money. Unlike conventional irrigation systems, smart irrigation systems tailor watering schedules and run automatically to match the demands of individual crops or lawns. The two forms of smart irrigation technologies available are weather-based and sensor-based controllers. Weather-based controllers use local weather data, as well as evaporation from the soil surface and transpiration from the plant surface, to modify irrigation schedules. Sensor-based irrigation controllers are buried in the root zone and read the data of moisture content level to give water automatically.

Smartphones have been gaining popularity for several years. Smart deployments are increasingly reliant on these devices. Smart irrigation controller manufacturers are primarily focusing on incorporating smartphone control features into their devices. Majority of smart house irrigation controller manufacturers are also concentrating on incorporating functions that allow communication via smart home systems via voice. The smart irrigation controller is a very recent product.

Several experiments are being conducted to develop novel products with improved capabilities and operating efficiency. Additional features, such as soil health analytics and drone integration, have been added to products by companies. Smart irrigation controllers will have a bright future because of advancements in communication technologies and product development.

Top Profiled in the Irrigation Controllers Market Report:

• Valmont Industries, Inc.

• Lindsay Corporation

• Hunter Industries

• Rain Bird Corporation

• The Toro Company

• Nelson Irrigation Corporation

• HydroPoint Data Systems

• Orbit Irrigation Products

• Holman Industries

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Weather-based

• Sensor-based

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Smart Controllers

• Tap Timers

• Basic Controllers

Irrigation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Sprinkler Irrigation

• Drip Irrigation

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Modular

• Fixed

Control Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• AC Powered

• Battery Operated

• Wi-Fi Controller

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Agriculture

• Non-agriculture

Key Takeaways of the Irrigation Controllers Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Irrigation Controllers industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Irrigation Controllers Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Irrigation Controllers Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

