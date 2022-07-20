11.8% CAGR, Defense Cyber Security Market worth $45.4 Billion by 2027: SAIC, Viasat Inc., Northrop Grumman

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The defense cyber security market was valued at US$ 17.3 Bn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 45.4 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.8% between 2022 and 2030.

The report titled "Defense Cyber Security Market" offers a primary overview of the industry, covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure. The quantitative and qualitative analysis is provided for the global Defense Cyber Security market considering competitive landscape, development trends, and key critical success factors (CSFs) prevailing in the Defense Cyber Security industry. Global Defense Cyber Security Market Report 2022 comes with the extensive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2022-2028

The Defense Cyber Security market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ General Dynamics-CSRA

◘ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

◘ Northrop Grumman

◘ Raytheon Technologies Corporation

◘ Leidos Holdings Inc.

◘ SAIC

◘ Lockheed Martin Corporation

◘ Viasat Inc.

◘ CACI International Inc.

◘ L3 Harris Technologies

Drivers & Trends

The Defense Cyber Security market estimations were derived through thorough research and assumptions based on existing drivers and trends. As a consequence, the research study works as a clearinghouse for analysis and data on all aspects of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and dangers are analysed in order to have a strong handle on the total industry.

Regional Outlook:

The market is analysed based on its worldwide presence in countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World for a better understanding of the market adoption of Defense Cyber Security. Due to increased Defense Cyber Security expenditures, Asia-Pacific will lead the Defense Cyber Security market. Furthermore, favourable government policies in Japan and Korea that encourage the expansion and development of the IT sectors move the industry forward.

Method of Research

The market research team examined the Global Defense Cyber Security Market demand using Porter's Five Force Model for the period 2022-2028. A complete SWOT analysis is also performed to assist the reader in making better informed conclusions about the Global Defense Cyber Security Market demand. We collected data from both primary and secondary sources. In addition, the data analysts employed publicly available tools like as annual reports, SEC filings, and white papers to conduct a complete examination of the market. The approach to analysis reflects the purpose of evaluating it against a variety of indicators in order to provide a comprehensive view of the market.

Report Includes:

An up-to-date detailed analysis of the global markets for Defense Cyber Security.

Analyses of global market trends, including data from 2018 and 2021, predictions for 2022 and 2024, and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.

The worldwide Defense Cyber Security market size is estimated and forecasted, with market share analysis by Defense Cyber Security type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic area.

Highlights of the industry's market potential for Defense Cyber Security, emerging applications, technological advancements, and strategic innovations

COVID-19 consequences on market advancement and assessment of feasible technological drivers through a comprehensive examination of numerous Defense Cyber Security specialised applications for new and existing sub-parts.

Recent industry structure, present competitive landscape, R&D activities, significant growth initiatives, and business value share analysis based on segmental sales are all included.

Review of patents granted for Defense Cyber Security, and assessment of new developments within the industry, as well as new advances in the sector.

Company profiles of the the world's leading global players are General Dynamics-CSRA, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Leidos Holdings Inc., SAIC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Viasat Inc., CACI International Inc. and L3 Harris Technologies

Table of Contents with Major Points:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Defense Cyber Security Market, by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Defense Cyber Security Market, by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Defense Cyber Security Market, by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Defense Cyber Security Market, by Verticles, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

2. Global Defense Cyber Security Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

3. Global Defense Cyber Security Market Dynamics

3.1. Defense Cyber Security Market Impact Analysis (2018-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

4. Global Defense Cyber Security Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2028)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

5. Global Defense Cyber Security Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Defense Cyber Security Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Defense Cyber Security Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

5.4. Defense Cyber Security Market, Sub Segment Analysis



6. Global Defense Cyber Security Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Defense Cyber Security Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Defense Cyber Security Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Defense Cyber Security Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Others



7. Global Defense Cyber Security Market, by Verticles

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Defense Cyber Security Market by Verticles, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Defense Cyber Security Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticles 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. Defense Cyber Security Market, Sub Segment Analysis



8. Global Defense Cyber Security Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Defense Cyber Security Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Defense Cyber Security Market

8.3. Europe Defense Cyber Security Market Snapshot

8.4. Asia-Pacific Defense Cyber Security Market Snapshot

8.5. Latin America Defense Cyber Security Market Snapshot

8.6. Rest of The World Defense Cyber Security Market

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Keyplayer1

9.2.1.1. Key InDurationation

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments



10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

...

