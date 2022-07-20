China is Expected to Hold a Higher Market Share For Lithium Iodide Market by 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

High Demand for Lithium Iodide in the Chemical Industry is Major key Drivers During the Forecast Period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report on the Lithium Iodide market offers an extensive analysis of the trends to estimate its growth in the near future. It provides historical investigation and evaluates the trends observed in the data gathered to speculate the development in its size, share, demand, total earnings, and revenue. It considers the years 2018 and 2020 to collect historical data while considering 2021 as the base year to draw a forecast for the years 2021 to 2028. This assessment indicates a stable CAGR in the predicted duration and discusses those sectors that might boost the development of the industry.

Lithium iodide is available in submicron, high-purity, and nanopowder forms. The key types of lithium iodide are trihydrate and anhydrous. These are soluble in water and act as dissolution agents for iodine solutions. Iodides are used in internal medicine and treatment with sulfuric acid & manganese dioxide, which makes them sublime.

Lithium iodide is highly required in industries such as chemical and pharmaceutical. It is also used as an electrolyte in various industries. Companies produce lithium iodide of various grades, including ACS, reagent, and technical grades; Mil Spec (military grade); optical grade, USP, and European Pharmacopoeia or British Pharmacopoeia; and food, agricultural and pharmaceutical grade.

Major Factors & Restraints: Lithium iodide is widely used in chemical, pharmaceutical, electrolyte, and several other industries, among which the chemical industry is the most significant consumer of lithium iodide. The industry is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The lithium iodide market is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

High demand for lithium iodide in the chemical industry is one of the most significant factors boosting the market. The market competition is highly intense, with the largest supplier being China. The dominance of one country on the market can be a reason for a steep rise in prices of lithium iodide during the forecast period. The price rise is expected to draw in more profits for companies. However, the steep rise in prices can also result in a decline in the demand, which, in turn, is anticipated to hinder the market in the near future.

The global Lithium Iodide market growth is substantially hampered by several unfavorable factors. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the introduction of strict lockdown norms in some countries across the globe, thereby causing disruptions in import and export activities of Lithium Iodide. COVID-19 has the potential to have three major effects on the global economy: directly impacting production & demand, causing supply chain & market disruption, and having a financial impact on businesses & money markets. The global Lithium Iodide market is anticipated to grow steadily once the world returns back to normal.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Albemarle

American Elements

Leverton Lithium

Shanghai China Lithium

Triveni Chemicals

Huizhi Lithium

Samrat Pharmachem

Nanjing Taiye

Hubei Chushengwei

Shanghai Oujin Lithium

Shanghai Litooo

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Lithium Iodide Trihydrate

Lithium Iodide Anhydrous

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Electrolyte

Others

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Lithium Iodide market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Report Highlights

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing dynamics of the market

Regional evaluation of the market variables

Evaluation of the market based on the present and past data collected

Historical, present, and projected market, in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and developments

Market segmentation

Competition landscape

Strategies by key players and products offered

A neutral perspective on performance of the global lithium iodide market

Finally, the Lithium Iodide Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

