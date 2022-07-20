Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive cybersecurity market size is expected to reach $4.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.5%. The increase in the number of connected cars is significantly contributing to the automotive cybersecurity market growth going forward.

The automotive cybersecurity market consists of sales of automotive cyber security services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that help to reduce vehicle cyber-attacks and accidents. Automotive cybersecurity refers to a set of activities conducted to keep cars in working condition. Automotive cybersecurity refers to the safeguarding of all electronic systems, various communication networks, control algorithms, and many types of software from malicious attacks, unauthorized access, or manipulation.

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Trends

Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the automotive cybersecurity market analysis, major companies are focused on technological innovations to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in October 2021, Tesla, a US-based car manufacturing company, launched a new technology for connecting cars known as Vehicle-to-everything based on 5G technology. V2X is a net automotive cybersecurity technology that provides authenticated data transmission between vehicles and infrastructure. The technology is launched in innovative V2X services, which contain many features such as RAT, transmission profile, communication mode, and signaling protection mode.

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Segments

The global automotive cybersecurity market is segmented:

By Security Type: Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless Security, Cloud Security

By Form: In-Vehicle, External Cloud Service

By Vehicle: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

By Application: Telematics System, Body Control and Comfort System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Others

By Geography: The global automotive cybersecurity market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive cybersecurity market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive cybersecurity market, automotive cybersecurity global market share, automotive cybersecurity global market segments and geographies, automotive cybersecurity market players, automotive cybersecurity market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive cybersecurity market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aptiv, Argus Cyber Security, Arilou Technologies, Continental AG, ESCRYPT GmbH, GuardKnox, Harman International, Trillium, Saferide Technologies Ltd, Lear Corporation., Karamba Security, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Cisco systems, Delphi Automotive PLC, Vector Informatik GmbH, and Symantec Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

