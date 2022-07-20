Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Key Business Opportunities, Impressive Growth Rate and Analysis to 2022-2026

Reports And Data

The global Bisphenol market was valued over USD 16 billion in 2016 and is expected to cross USD 30 billion by 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report on the Bisphenol A (BPA) market offers an extensive analysis of the trends to estimate its growth in the near future. It provides historical investigation and evaluates the trends observed in the data gathered to speculate the development in its size, share, demand, total earnings, and revenue. It considers the years 2016 and 2020 to collect historical data while considering 2021 as the base year to draw a forecast for the years 2021 to 2026. This assessment indicates a stable CAGR in the predicted duration and discusses those sectors that might boost the development of the industry.

The global Bisphenol market was valued over USD 16 billion in 2016 and is expected to cross USD 30 billion by 2026. Bisphenol A (BPA) was first discovered in the 1890s, and in the 1950s its capabilities of producing plastics were recognized. BPA is a colorless solvent product primarily used for the synthesis of strong and resilient plastics and polycarbonates, and also for making epoxy resins. Polycarbonates are thermoplastics widely used building and construction applications. Polycarbonates are also used in the automobiles, which account for weight reduction, energy absorption, seat belts, airbags, and various other applications, whereas, Epoxy resins are spread on the inner surface of canned food containers to prevent the metal from breaking and corrosion. Epoxy resins are also in other fields such as paints, electricity, and civil engineering due to its bonding properties. Even after the curing process, it still retains its features of mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and electrical insulation. Other common products that utilize BPA include toiletries, hygiene products, CDs & DVDs, thermal printer receipts, household electronics, sports equipment, eyeglass lenses, and dental fillings.

Overview: The global Bisphenol A market is expected to grow steadily in the forecasted years. The demand for BPA is mainly attributed to the application of polycarbonate resins, which account for approximately 70% of the global BPA share. The rise in the application of polycarbonates in greenhouses will be beneficial to BPA growth in Europe, as Europe accounts for more than 25% of the commercial greenhouse market. The US will also exhibit remarkable growth due to an expected rise of 10% of the office space sector in the coming years, which will require a lot of polycarbonate for construction purposes. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the most in the forthcoming years. The geographical regions covered in this study are Asia-Pacific Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The key players in the BPA industry are Covestro AG, DowDuPont Inc., Mitsui Chemical Inc., SABIC Innovative Plastics, Bayer Material Science, Vinmar International, Dow Chemical, LG Chemical, Kumho, P&B Chemicals, Formosa Plastics, Samyang Innochem, Teijin, Chang Chun Plastics Co Ltd, Hexion Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co Ltd, Olin Corporation, Kingboard Holdings, Rhodia Brasil and Sunoco Chemicals, among others. The data here offers an all-encompassing outlook of the global landscape of Bisphenol A (BPA) marketplace to guide the investors in making well-informed executive decisions.

The global Bisphenol A (BPA) market growth is substantially hampered by several unfavorable factors. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the introduction of strict lockdown norms in some countries across the globe, thereby causing disruptions in import and export activities of Bisphenol A (BPA). COVID-19 has the potential to have three major effects on the global economy: directly impacting production & demand, causing supply chain & market disruption, and having a financial impact on businesses & money markets. The global Bisphenol A (BPA) market is anticipated to grow steadily once the world returns back to normal.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Covestro AG

DowDuPont Inc.

Mitsui Chemical Inc.

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Bayer Material Science

Vinmar International

Dow Chemical

LG Chemical

Kumho

P&B Chemicals

Formosa Plastics

Samyang Innochem

Teijin

Chang Chun Plastics Co Ltd

Hexion Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Other

Market segment based on application:

Epoxy resins

Polycarbonates Resins

Flame retardants

Polyacrylat

Polyetherimide

Polysulfone resins

Unsaturated polyester resins

Others

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Bisphenol A (BPA) market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Report Highlights

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing dynamics of the market

Regional evaluation of the market variables

Evaluation of the market based on the present and past data collected

Historical, present, and projected market, in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and developments

Market segmentation

Competition landscape

Strategies by key players and products offered

A neutral perspective on performance of the global Bisphenol A (BPA) market

Finally, the Bisphenol A (BPA) Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

