EMDR & Beyond Launches Online Training Courses on EMDR Therapy For Interested Clinicians
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These EMDR online training courses offer a great opportunity for clinicians to strengthen and update their EMDR therapy skills at their own pace. Therapists are able to strengthen and expand their EMDR therapy skills and add new ones to their clinical toolbox.
EMDR & Beyond, a company that specializes in EMDR therapy and training, has recently launched online EMDR therapy training courses for active clinicians who want to use the therapy as part of their practice. The training comprises seven courses that delve into different clinical applications of EMDR therapy with methods of how to apply the therapy to a broad range of clients. Each course has a continuing education (CE) credit and all are beneficial for clinicians to maintain their license profession.
EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) therapy is a mental health treatment that has been extensively researched, and proven effective for the resolution of mental health symptoms from adverse life experiences. It is considered to be a physiologically based therapy that can help a person see upsetting experiences in a new and less disturbing way. Integrating EMDR therapy into their practice enables clinicians to treat clients with dreadful, overwhelming past experiences impacting present functioning, with an increased rate of success.
After taking part in the EMDR therapy training online, participants are expected to be knowledgeable about how to successfully implement EMDR therapy in a multitude of ways with a wide range of clients. The courses cover topics that strengthen understanding and application of the Adaptiv3e Information Processing (AIP) theory and the eight phases of EMDR therapy, integrating EMDR therapy into your clinical practice by addressing common challenges, guiding on EMDR treatment with human violence survivors, dealing with a resistant client in EMDR processing, applying ethics in routine part of practice, integrating EMDR therapy with couples and families, and a refresher course for clinicians who need to strengthen their knowledge and understanding of the basics of EMDR therapy.
During the launch, the company’s director said, “We grew out of a shared passion for the healing of suffering, with a commitment to provide education and therapy to survivors of adverse experiences and those that assist them in their recovery. We believe one of the most important factors of successful EMDR training is skillful and engaging teaching by the instructor, demonstration of skills and tools being implemented, and time to practice what is being taught.’
About EMDR & Beyond: EMDR & Beyond is a company that provides training, education, consultation, and therapy services to survivors of adverse experiences and those who assist them in their recovery. Its clientele includes a diverse group of people ranging from professional therapists, survivors of violence and adverse experiences, and people undergoing various physical and mental distress.
Media Contact:
EMDR & Beyond
+1 515-225-7124
info@emdrandbeyond.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn