How do Japan's Growth Prospects for Commercial Drones Compare with the Rest of the World | Check Latest Study
global commercial drones market was valued at US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021, and is expected to exhibit incremental growth over the coming years.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Fact.MR, the commercial drone industry will embark on a positive expansion trajectory, with long-term prospects looking extremely promising. The market is slated to expand at a stellar CAGR exceeding 9.2%, reaching more than US$ 14.2 Bn in value by 2032.
According to Fact.MR's analysis, the industry has demonstrated credible gains in the past, where drones can be used as an excellent surveillance tool since they can locate clues and locate criminals in real-time. The extensive application within the logistics and military domains is said to be the most important catalyst for market growth in this sector. Agri-business is becoming more and more interested in drones for future structures.
Commercial drones are actively being deployed for military surveillance applications in countries like the U.S., in order to keep a check on criminal activity. The UAV or drone industry is reinventing old business models and generating new opportunities. As a potential alternative to traditional logistics methods within companies, commercial drones are expected to aid them in securing competitive advantage through the optimization of their logistical processes.
Will a lucrative market for military drones develop?
Due to the increasing global defence spending by all nations, sales of military drones are predicted to remain a major commodity. In 2022 and beyond, a market share of 55% is anticipated for the military drones category.
Countries are allocating a significant percentage of their financial resources to enhancing their military capabilities, including surveillance activity, as the global political environment grows increasingly turbulent. Military drones with advanced technology are becoming more popular for monitoring border events or aggressiveness.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
● The global commercial drones market is currently valued at US$ 14.2 Billion, with a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
● Multi-rotors are expected to acquire a lucrative market share of 10% CAGR during the forecast period.
● Aerial photography applications are expected to reach a CAGR of 9.9% by the end of the forecast period.
● The UK market growth is expected to reach a CAGR of 10.1% with a market value of US$ 598.5 Million at the end of the forecast period.
● China will experience high growth due to surging demand for UAVs in the spawning rate
‘'The rapid improvement in battery technology and the continuous development of artificial intelligence will make drones a valuable tool at the forefront of new applications in the future,'' says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Segments Covered in the Drone Market Report
• Product
o Commercial Drone
o Military Drone
• Payload
o Drones Upto 25 Kg
o Drones from 25 Kg - 150 Kg
o Drones from 150 Kg - 600 Kg
o Drones Above 600 Kg
• Application
o Aerial Surveying & Photography Drones
o Agriculture Drones
o Construction Drones
o Film and Television Drones
o Border Security Drones
o Combat Operations Drones
o Search and Rescue Drones
Competitive Landscape
Manufacturing collaboration helps manufacturers increase output and meet consumer demand, which increases profits and market share. The introduction of new products and technological innovations will enable end-users to take advantage of the products. Through strategic partnerships, the company can increase its capacity to produce.
● Kitty Hawk, a producer of electric personal air vehicles, acquired 3D Robotics, a manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones, in June 2021. Kitty Hawk will have Chris Anderson, co-founder of 3D Robotics, as its chief operating officer following the acquisition.
● In March 2022, Sphere Drones, one of Australia's leading manufacturers of aerial and sub-sea remote-controlled vehicles (ROV), has expanded following its acquisition of Rise Above Custom Drones and Robotics on 17 March. Sphere Drones would benefit from the acquisition by further diversifying in an ever-growing market. Sphere will continue expanding its commercial presence in an expanding market, while Rise Above will focus on providing training and education to newcomers in the field.
Key Companies Profiled
• SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd (DJI)
• The Boeing Company (Insitu)
• Terra Drone Corporation
• Intel Corporation
• BirdsEyeView Aerobotics
• Parrot Drones SAS
• Yuneec
• Delair SAS
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the commercial drones market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of Type (Multi-Rotor, Single Rotor, Fixed Wing, Hybrid, Others), and Application (Precision Agriculture, Aerial Photography, Surveillance, survey Mapping, Energy, Others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).
