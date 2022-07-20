A real-world test and review of Dangbei Mars Pro: a decent projector for home use
(All of the comparison results are based on the review and real test of YouTube influencer, The Hook Up.)
Key features
Dangbei Mars Pro:
Hyper brightness with 4K resolution
Stunning picture quality
Decent sound with low noise
Great detail in dark images
Multiple connections
Appearance&size
Dangbei Mars Pro is designed with a modern and stylish appearance, making it distinguished from the classic projector shape and more integrated into the contemporary home decoration style. In terms of size, it is pretty portable and would not take so much space, weighing 10 kg. At glance, Dangbei Mars Pro is indeed an outstanding one.
Brightness
Dangbei Mars Pro is listed at an incredible 3,200 ANSI lumens on the pages on their website. So a pretty strict measurement was processed. The brightness test is fulfilled by projecting an all-white image measuring the brightness at nine different segments and then averaging those measurements and multiplying by the screen size in square meters. Also for the intensive test, the measurement is not only the white brightness but also the black levels and red, green, blue,and pink color brightness. The result is as follows. Dangbei Mars Pro is tested out with 2082 ANSI-lumens of white brightness and a total of 4785 lumens while with 253 for red, 1161 for green, 565 for blue, and 724 for pink. As for brightness, Dangbei Mars Pro will stand out in a bunch of high-end home projectors. It is also really bright as advertised and lives up to its name.
Contrast ratio
The contrast is also super important in the projector world and the standard for measuring it is called full on full off or FOFO. Using this method the Dangbei Mars Pro had a contrast of around 710: 1. But due to the test conditions being different, the results may indicate differently. But all these statistics are measured in real-world conditions. You may have these as references. It seems not that good in terms of contrast ratio. Well, let’s move on to the real picture looking.
Picture quality
The image is the most realistic and intuitive and the best criterion for projector users to judge. Here are some pictures photoed under ideal lighting conditions meaning at night with the lights off and by projecting onto a 120-inch 0.8 gain ambient light rejecting screen. The details of the dark images projected by Dangbei Mars Pro are almost perfect due to its hyper brightness. And when playing a bright picture, the Dangbei Mars Pro looked exceptionally bright and had great detail and contrast. In addition, the high-speed images are also set. With the MEMC tech, the high-speed images are pretty clear without trailing shadows. To push these projectors to their absolute limits, another test outside on a patio proceeded. The Dangbei Mars pro definitely produced the most watchable image with vibrant colors and pretty good contrast. All these great details are thanks to the 4K resolution and HDR10+ image enhancement tech. Dangbei was so dedicated to perfect images.
Sound system
Differing from traditional projectors, Dangbei Mars Pro is self-equipped with TWO 10-watt speakers, making it possible to play movies or music clearly without an extra soundbar. Based on the perception of the human ear, the Dangbei mars pro had decent bass but lacked high end which made it sound a little bit muffled. But it is enough for daily use. If you pursue a more immersive audio experience, it is better to get a professional sound system.
Noise degree
Projector cooling requires a fan, and the fan brings the noise. The amount of noise is also a problem for many projector users. Based on the description on their product pages, the noise of Dangbei Mars Pro is lower than 24dB. From the actual feeling, indeed, you can not feel any noise. Dangbei Mars Pro is designed with a 3-channel high-efficiency intelligent cooling system. This has a lot to do with the design of their fans.
Ports
For connectivity, Dangbei Mars Pro has fitted with 2*USB 2.0 interfaces, 2*HDMI interfaces, 1*S/PDIF interface, 1*RJ45 LAN, and 1*3.5 mm Earphone port, compatible with various devices, including computers, TV Boxes, game players, etc. In addition, Dangbei Mars Pro supports Bluetooth 5.0 and a Wi-Fi connection.
To sum up, Dangbei Mars Pro is comprehensively good and combines almost everything you need in a home projector. Its brightness, clarity, intelligent adjustment, and picture quality are outstanding in all aspects. Dangbei Mars Pro can be listed as a pretty choice for home use.
