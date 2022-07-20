Smart Packaging Market to Register a Significant CAGR by 2030

Smart Packaging Market_AMR

smart packaging market by Type, End User, and Material: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Players:

3M, Avery Dennison Corporation

Ball Corporation

BASF SE

Crown

International Paper

Donnelley & Sons Company

Stora Enso

Sysco Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corp. (Temptime Corporation).

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “smart packaging market by Type, End User, and Material: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”

LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increase in urbanization and change in lifestyle of consumers in the developing countries, such as Brazil and South Africa. This is also responsible for increase in demand for market in the region. However, Middle East is the second fastest growing region due to rise in per capita income of consumers, thereby resulting in high expenditures in automotive, healthcare, personal care, and retail industry

Download Research Sample with Industry Insights @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2179

In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in logistic and manufacturing activities across the globe, which, in turn, has led to interruption of supply chain, thereby hindering the growth of the market. However, this situation is expected to improve as government is relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, material, and region. Based on type, the market is segregated into active packaging, intelligent packaging, and modified atmospheric packaging. Depending on end user, the market is classified into food & beverage, healthcare, automotive, logistics, personal care, and others. According to material the market is divided into solid and liquid.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-packaging-market

Region wise, the global smart packaging market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global smart packaging market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global smart packaging market trends and dynamics.

Depending on type, the modified atmosphere packaging segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.

By end user, the food & beverage segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Based on material, the solid segment dominated the market in 2020.

Region wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the global market emerging opportunities of the market.

The global smart packaging market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

Related Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paper-making-machine-market-A08168

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/contract-packaging-market-A08302

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/revolving-doors-market-A16977

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-aggregates-market-A07987