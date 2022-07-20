Record breaking 96% NPS for the Advanced Programme of the world’s only iGTB Oxford School of Transaction Banking

55 of the world's best bankers from 30 global banks gather in Oxford to mark the successful post-covid return of the exclusive iGTB Oxford community

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, ranked #1 in the world for Transaction Banking by IBS Intelligence for three years in a row, today announced phenomenal success - overwhelmingly positive feedback and a huge NPS score of 96% - on the successful completion of its seventh edition of iGTB Oxford School of Transaction Banking, this time the new Advanced Programme, for senior leaders.

This by-invitation school, with a revised curriculum led by Andrew England, Strategy Director, iGTB, attracted a cohort of senior bankers including CEOs from 30 banks worldwide, who join the existing community of now over 200 alumni. The Advanced Programme had thirty session leaders sharing real life case studies, structured into the six key KPIs for corporate banking CEOs, as well as groupwork with a “Dragon’s Den” enactment.

Taking in the stunning Divinity School built from 1427 and the Convocation House from 1634, the networking and cultural programme included a private guided walking tour of Oxford, visit to the Pissarro Exhibition and a tour of the Bodleian Library. The School culminated at the Oxford and Cambridge Club in Pall Mall.

In the words of some of the participants:

● "TB is absolutely key for banks for the future because of the cash generated and the RoE, boosting the share price. I'm very impressed about all of the presenters here and I'm really looking second-by-second at all the information I'm getting here at this excellent conference." (Werner Steinmüller, Chairman Deutsche Bank SpA and former CEO DB Asia)

● "I'm learning so much from this course. I would 100% recommend this School to any banking representative who wants to grow their bank and make it successful. Big shout-out to iGTB for putting this event on, for me it's been an incredible experience in an incredible setting, so many leading international bankers that I'm learning from." (Don Coulter, CEO Concentra Bank)

● "It's an experience unlike anything I think I've seen, in terms of access to people who are genuinely, passionately interested in this industry. Such a fantastic opportunity to bring people together to think about how we move people forward and as an industry that's what we have to do." (Richard Brown, Head of Lending Product, Commercial Banking, Lloyds Bank)

● "What we are learning here is a very wide range of banking concepts that are relevant in the emerging world of technology. iGTB has emerged as a global leader in doing TB and innovation in TB across the world. It is continuously bringing new business concepts and finding technology solutions to enable the growth strategy of those banks." (Sandeep Chouhan, Group COO, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank)

● "It's a very active dialogue and I'm quite impressed by what I heard. Kudos to iGTB for bringing it together, also in this fabulous environment in Oxford. I think it is very important to have venues like this and opportunities for people to come together, so congratulations!" (Michael Spiegel, Global Head of Transaction Banking, Standard Chartered)

● "This is a unique opportunity for IT and banking people to discuss TB in great detail and I'm not aware of any other event in the globe which would have such great discussions about TB businesses. We have been working with iGTB for a long time now: they are a trusted partner for banks in TB. They are providing great products and this is a unique opportunity to discuss the feedback from banks and also hear their views about our businesses." (Imre Gorzsas, Global Transaction Banking Head, Qatar National Bank)

Manish Maakan, CEO of iGTB, said: “Transaction banks, truly the heart of global commerce, serve over 200 million corporations worldwide with critical needs for unprecedented agility, for vital working capital and for the ability to navigate the shifts in supply chain. Corporate banks aim to spend by 2025 $9.3bn just on applications. The course brought forth intensely practical considerations for banks to help them capitalise on these opportunities. I am delighted to continue sponsorship of this unique leading industry forum as part of my commitment to the furtherance of Transaction Banking excellence.”

iGTB is committed to raising best practice in Transaction Banking, and are looking ahead to the eighth School in 2023, again in Oxford and London. For more information, visit iGTBOxford.com.

About iGTB

iGTB is the world’s first complete Global Transaction Banking Platform from the house of Intellect. It helps corporate banks prepare for a new era of customer-centric services. With a rich suite of transaction banking products, across DTB, contextual banking CBX, Payments, Liquidity, Trade, and Supply Chain, iGTB is an authority on vertical and integrated products that enable banks to meet their ambition to be the Principal Banker to their corporate customers.

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. has the world’s largest cloud-native, API led microservices-based multi-product FinTech platform for the Global leaders in Banking, Insurance and Capital Markets. It offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through its four lines of businesses - Global Consumer Banking, Global Transaction Banking, Risk, Treasury and Markets, and Insurance. With over 30 years of deep domain expertise, Intellect is the brand that progressive financial institutions rely on for digital transformation initiatives.

Intellect pioneered Design Thinking to create cutting-edge products and solutions for banking and insurance, with design being the company’s key differentiator in enabling digital transformation. FinTech 8012, the world’s first design center for financial technology, reflects Intellect’s commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the growing need for digital transformation. Intellect serves over 260 customers through offices in 97 countries and with a diverse workforce of solution architects, domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs around the world. For further information on the organisation and its solutions, please visit www.intellectdesign.com.