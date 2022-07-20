Intellect Quantum Central Banking Solution chosen as the Digital Transformation partner for Bank of Mauritius

Uniquely designed central banking solution with real-time visibility of operations to support the progressive transformation of the Bank of Mauritius

MAURITIUS, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a cloud-native, future-ready multi-product FinTech company for the world’s leading banks, financial services and insurance companies, has strengthened its global presence as a preferred Digital Transformation partner for Central Banks after being chosen by the Bank of Mauritius, one of Africa’s leading central banks, for the transformation of its central banking operations including the IT infrastructure.

Expressing his excitement on this project, Mr. Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Global Consumer Banking, said, “We are deeply honored to work for the Bank of Mauritius. Our Quantum Central Banking platform is a combination of innovation, technology optimization and transformational customer experience that helps clients meet the challenges of technology and emerging global dynamics, and keep pace with digital transformation.”

A comprehensive solution specially designed for central banks, monetary authorities and debt offices, Intellect Quantum comes with a scalable, future-proof modern technology framework and API first strategy. Built around the DIY principle that allows central banks to create their own products anytime, anywhere, Intellect Quantum also has an API-first micro-services architecture which will ensure easy integration with internal and external systems, driving higher efficiency.

Intellect’s Quantum Central Banking platform is designed to deliver a truly digital and contextual solution that empowers central banks, financial institutions and government entities to seamlessly work together to improve efficiency at national level with comprehensive support for financial inclusion and Treasury Single Account.

About the Bank of Mauritius

The Bank of Mauritius was established under the Bank of Mauritius Ordinance 1966 and is, by statute, the central bank of the Republic of Mauritius. The Bank is governed by the Bank of Mauritius Act 2004 and, in terms of Section 3 of the Act, the Bank is a body corporate with perpetual succession. Along with maintaining price stability and promoting the orderly and balanced economic development of Mauritius, the Bank also has the responsibility to ensure the stability and soundness of the financial system of Mauritius as well as the regulation of credit and currency in the best interests of the economic development of Mauritius.

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. has the world’s largest cloud-native, API led microservices-based multi-product FinTech platform for the Global leaders in Banking, Insurance and Capital Markets. It offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through its four lines of businesses - Global Consumer Banking, Global Transaction Banking, Risk, Treasury and Markets, and Insurance. With over 30 years of deep domain expertise, Intellect is the brand that progressive financial institutions rely on for digital transformation initiatives.

