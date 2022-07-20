Toothpaste Market is estimated to reach $24.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2027

Toothpaste Market

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Toothpaste Market by Product Type, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,”

The global toothpaste market size was valued at $18.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $24.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7%. Adult segment leads in terms of market share and will continue to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Toothpaste is manufactured by using multiple ingredients, such as fluoride, sodium lauryl sulfate, glycerol, sorbitol, calcium carbonate, along with sweeteners and flavors, which are the key ingredients in maintaining oral hygiene. Furthermore, there exists a variety of toothpaste, including anti-cavity, anti-gingivitis, desensitizing, tartar control, whitening, and natural or herbal toothpaste.



The demand for toothpaste has gained traction, owing to widespread promotion and advertisements regarding the importance of using toothpaste and the disadvantages of not maintaining oral hygiene. As the number of dental issues related to cavity and tooth decay is rising among children, the demand for toothpaste is also rising. Additionally, according to WHO, in March 2020, 350 million children across the globe were suffering from dental caries. High prevalence of dental diseases amongst children is expected to propel the demand for toothcare products, including toothpaste, mouth wash, and dental floss.

Recent years have seen changing consumer behavior with higher adoption of natural and herbal products. One of the major reasons behind the consumer shifting and demanding natural tooth care products is the excess usage of harmful ingredients and chemicals in conventional toothpaste. Some of the harmful additives includes fluoride, Triclosan, Sodium Lauryl Sulphate, Propylene Glycol, Artificial Sweeteners, Diethanolamine, and Parabens. With changing consumer behavior demand for herbal toothpaste is likely to intensify in the coming years.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain of the toothpaste market, owing to which the companies faced a minor downfall in the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, but soon they managed to maintain the availability of their products in different supply channels of the market.

The global toothpaste market is segmented into product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into conventional, herbal, and whitening & sensitive. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into kids and adults. Based on distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, independent retail stores, pharmacies, and online stores. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

Key findings of the study

By product type, conventional segment led in terms of the market share in 2019. However, the herbal segment is the fastest-growing segment during the toothpaste market forecast period.

By end user, the adult segment accounts for about four-fifths of the toothpaste market share. However, the kids segment is expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global toothpaste market and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment is holding more than half of the market share. However, the online segment is anticipated to gain traction during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the toothpaste industry have adopted product launch, business expansion, and merger & acquisition as its key strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Leading players analyzed in the toothpaste market analysis includes Amway Corporation, Arms & Hammer, Colgate Palmolive, Dabur International Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Henkel AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Procter & Gamble, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, and Unilever Group

