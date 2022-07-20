Global Surface Active Agents Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Surface Active Agents Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the surface active agents market size is expected to grow to $37.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. According to the surface active agents market analysis, an increase in demand for surface-active agents from various end-user industries is driving the market.

The surface-active agents market consists of sales of surface-active agents and related services for usage in detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, and dispersants in order to lower the surface tension.

Global Surface Active Agents Market Trends

Extra concentrated laundry detergents are becoming popular as it reduces water consumption. According to the surface active agents market research, companies are developing concentrated detergents that can save as much as 45 million gallons of water per year and also require less plastic for packaging and make transportation more energy-efficient. For example, Sokalan® HP 20, improves the dissolution of the surfactants into the liquid, providing a 30%-50% reduction in cold-water dissolution time. Major companies manufacturing extra concentrated laundry detergents include Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Company, and Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Global Surface Active Agents Market Segments

The global surface active agents market is segmented:

By Product Type: Non-Ionic Surfactants, Anionic Surfactants, Amphoteric Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants

By Substrate: Synthetic, Bio-Based

By Application: Household Detergent, Personal Care, Industrial and Institutional Cleaner, Food Processing, Oilfield Chemical, Agricultural Chemical, Textile, Plastic, Paint and Coating, Adhesive and Others

By Geography: The global surface active agents market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides surface active agents market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global surface active agents market, surface active agents market share, surface active agents market segments and geographies, surface active agents market players, surface active agents market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The surface active agents market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Clariant, Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Air Products and Chemicals (U.S.), E. I. DuPont de Nemours & Co (U.S.), Kao Corporation, Stepan Company, Ashland, Evonik Industries AG, and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

