Sports Medicine Devices Market Leading Growth Drivers, Segments | Industry Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis

sports medicine devices industry

Sports medicine devices market is expected to reach $12,730 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports medicine is a branch of healthcare industry, which deals with the physical fitness of athletes. Moreover, it involves prevention and treatment of injuries related to sports and exercise. Common sport injuries include anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, ankle sprains, muscle cramps, and shin splints. Demand for sports medicine devices market has increased considerably, owing to active participation of athletes in various sports across different countries. Various aspects of sports medicine such as indulging in sports activities for fitness, recommendations for physical training, and sports injury prevention & treatment further contribute toward the market growth.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

Arthrex, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

DJO Global

Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

Orthofix International N.V. (Breg, Inc.)

Wright Medical Group, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Rise in incidence of sports-related injuries in the young population majorly drives the growth of the sports medicine devices market. Moreover, sports injuries have become highly prevalent among the young population, owing to increase in participation in sports. In addition, increase in initiatives by governments of various countries to promote sports activities and rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries boost the market growth. Furthermore, easily accessible and advanced treatment products related to sports medicine for quick & easy recovery fuel the demand for sports medicine. However, lack of skilled professionals as well as inappropriate administration and guidelines in the field of sports medicine hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in adoption of regenerative sports medicine is anticipated to offer profitable opportunities for the expansion of this market.

The body reconstruction & repair segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that body reconstruction & repair products are majorly used in the treatment and prevention of sport-related injuries. Among body reconstruction & repair products, the bone/cartilage repair & reconstruction segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Considering body support & recovery products, the support devices & braces segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2017, accounting for five-ninths share. The knee injuries segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2025, as athletes frequently suffer from such injuries. Sports medicines are principally employed in the treatment of knee injuries, owing to increase in incidence of meniscus tear among sportspersons.

Asia-Pacific witnessed the highest growth rate in the sports medicine devices market, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in active participation in sports by people of this region. In addition, various market players focus on the opportunities offered by the sports industry of this region.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

โ€ข The body support & recovery segment is anticipated to generate the second highest revenue during the forecast period.

โ€ข The cardiac segment dominated the body monitoring & evaluation market, accounting for one-third of the total share in 2017.

โ€ข North America dominated the market, accounting for maximum share of overall market in 2017.

โ€ข Artificial joint implants serve to be the highest contributor to the orthopedic sports medicine devices market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period.

โ€ข Shoulder injury segment accounted for one-sixth of the total share in 2017, registering a CAGR of 5.4%.

