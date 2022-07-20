Connected Mining Market to Flourish Owing to Heavy Investments by Various Players

AMR Logo

Factors such as increase in adoption of internet of things (IoT) and rise in investment in simulation technology drive the growth of the market.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global connected mining market was valued at $9.45 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $32.63 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in internet of things (IoT), increase in investment in simulation technology have boosted the growth of the global connected mining market.

However, dearth of skilled workforce and surge in operational cost along with productivity challenges hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increased inclination toward digitization to improve business operations and advent of 5G technology are expected to unlock lucrative opportunities in the future.

By component, the solution segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global connected mining market, due to adoption of connected mining provides numerous benefits such as, improve worker safety by tracking mine workers, monitoring entrances or exits, evacuation status, and receiving alerts.

However, the services segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, as connected mining service reduces IT-related complexities and maximizes the firm efficiency with the elimination of the manual process.

By development mode, the cloud segment is anticipated is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in adoption of cloud-based connected mining and low cost and easier maintenance. However, the on-premise segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global connected mining market.

By region, the global connected mining industry across Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, due to high rate of adoption of technologies, such as operational analytics & data processing, remote monitoring, and mine safety systems and solution. However, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to rapid technological advancements, digitization of economies, and government initiatives.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the connected mining market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing connected mining market opportunities.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the connected mining market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global connected mining market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

