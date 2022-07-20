Eddy Andrews Launches New Copywrite Website
For years, Eddy Andrews has been helping businesses write powerful copy for their websites. Today, she is excited to announce the launch of a copywrite website.BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eddy Andrews is a young, Copywrite author who has an amazing passion for words. She loves competitive running, cooking and photography. Smart and creative, she prides herself on being able to provide outstanding service to her clients every time. With a Scottish background, she moved to Australia where she gained her master's in journalism and a post-graduate degree in computing. Her formal education makes her a stand-out and a great role model for fellow copywriters.
It was important for Eddy to have a site that is user-friendly and provides information for fellow copywriters. The site features a home page, blog, service information, about information and a contact page, with a seamless transition to all pages.
The menu buttons were chosen based on the most important topics and pages users would visit. Eddy says, “I wanted to create a website that was easy to navigate and aesthetically pleasing for users.” In the footer of the site, you will find easy access to all features of the site as well as links to social media and contact information.
With fun and aesthetic theme, the home page details what the site has to offer. The mission of this site is to provide tools and techniques for copywriting as well as providing easy access to information about Eddy Andrews.
The blog will have new posts every week from Eddy herself, as well as some content from other guest contributors. Some of the articles that she has already written for the page include, “Landing page copy tips to get you more leads”, “How to Craft a Killer Resume” and “How to write an attention-grabbing blog”.
The about page gives any site visitor an understanding of what Eddy Andrews is all about. You will find details of her background and further information on the website. In addition to this, the contact page allows users easy access to get in touch with any enquiries or suggestions.
Eddy Andrews says it was vital for her to create a website that looked great on both a computer and a mobile device. The site is mobile friendly and SSL friendly which means all data that passes through is secure. Eddy says, “It was crucial for me to have a website that looks great and is secure for all users.”
“We’ll be updating the website on a frequent basis to make sure it remains user-friendly.”
“If you have any suggestions, please let us know through the contact page on the site”
If you require any further information, please don’t hesitate to get in contact with Eddy Andrews.
