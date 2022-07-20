Brianna Day to Make Highly-Anticipated Return to Hot Import Nights

Brianna Marie Day

The model and YouTuber is currently preparing to reconnect with fans during her sophomore appearance at the iconic automotive lifestyle show

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brianna Marie Day – the Minneapolis-based YouTuber and model with experience in various sectors – is pleased to announce her upcoming participation in the Hot Import Nights (HIN) show and competition on September 17, 2022 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Hot Import Nights originated in California and has grown to become one of the largest auto shows in the USA, and beyond. As well as showcasing automobiles, the event provides an opportunity for import models to participate and compete for the title of ‘Miss HIN’. Brianna first competed in 2020 and is looking forward to her return this Fall, as the event is constantly growing in scale and prestige.

“It has been a lot of work, but I know it will all be worth it once I finally get to meet my fans again in person for the first time since COVID-19,” commented Day. “In the run up to HIN, I have been refining my personal branding, designing merchandise for my supporters, and coming up with the best possible showcase for my work.”

With 55 completed sponsorships and 11 modeling events under her belt, Brianna has experience modeling in multiple industries, including import, fitness, fashion, and lifestyle.

To learn more about Brianna Marie Day, or for business inquiries, click here.

