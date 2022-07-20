Brianna Day to Make Highly-Anticipated Return to Hot Import Nights

Brianna Marie Day

The model and YouTuber is currently preparing to reconnect with fans during her sophomore appearance at the iconic automotive lifestyle show

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brianna Marie Day – the Minneapolis-based YouTuber and model with experience in various sectors – is pleased to announce her upcoming participation in the Hot Import Nights (HIN) show and competition on September 17, 2022 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Hot Import Nights originated in California and has grown to become one of the largest auto shows in the USA, and beyond. As well as showcasing automobiles, the event provides an opportunity for import models to participate and compete for the title of ‘Miss HIN’. Brianna first competed in 2020 and is looking forward to her return this Fall, as the event is constantly growing in scale and prestige.

“It has been a lot of work, but I know it will all be worth it once I finally get to meet my fans again in person for the first time since COVID-19,” commented Day. “In the run up to HIN, I have been refining my personal branding, designing merchandise for my supporters, and coming up with the best possible showcase for my work.”

With 55 completed sponsorships and 11 modeling events under her belt, Brianna has experience modeling in multiple industries, including import, fitness, fashion, and lifestyle.

To learn more about Brianna Marie Day, or for business inquiries, click here.

Brianna Day Team
Brianna Day
modelbriannaday@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Brianna Day to Make Highly-Anticipated Return to Hot Import Nights

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Brianna Day Team
Brianna Day modelbriannaday@gmail.com
Company/Organization
JAG Consulting

Los Angeles, California, 90012
United States
+17148330822
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Brianna Day to Make Highly-Anticipated Return to Hot Import Nights
Through MattLand, Matt McCall Spreads Joy to Millions of Fans Around the World
Hoteleus se Prepara para al Mejor Temporada de Tours por Europa
View All Stories From This Author