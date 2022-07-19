Submit Release
Ensuring electoral integrity at the state level

In the wake of election challenges and misinformation spread during the 2020 election, many Americans expressed distrust and confusion with electoral processes at the state level. Transparency is fundamental to American democracy, and ensuring that all Americans are informed about how elections are run can help mitigate the spread of misinformation and increase confidence in the electoral process. 

On July 26, the Center for Effective Public Management at Brookings will explore how electoral processes are managed in the states, the level of security these processes have, and the vital role of secretaries of state in guaranteeing that every vote is safe, accessible, and counted as the 2022 midterms near.  

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) will present a keynote address and participate in a fireside chat with Brookings’s Elaine Kamarck. Afterward, an expert panel will further discuss the ways in which American elections are managed at the state and local levels.  

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #ElectionIntegrity.

