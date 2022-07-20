Electro Scan Earns 'Top Product of the Year' Award From Environment + Energy Leader for Lead Pipe Detection

President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill has appropriated $65 Billion to the water industry, including $15 Billion allocated to States for the 100% removal of lead service pipes.

Electro Scan's SWORDFISH represents the only device able to accurately and reliably locate lead pipes,.

Electro Scan's SWORDFISH solution is delivered in ruggedized field-ready containers, including Mobile and Cloud applications and support.

Bluetooth-enabled data display allows Electro Scan's SWORDFISH to record real-time readings throughout its survey.