LAAMS NYC PRESENTS “FEEL GOOD FORVER” BY ALEX COHEN
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, July 21st, 2022 LAAMS NYC will be showcasing the art work of Alex Cohen and his Feel Good Forever collection.
LAAMS is geared around bringing new talent to the streets of the lower east side, working with creatives in fashion, art, music, and more. To date, the venue has hosted dozens of events featuring live music, tattoo artists, and cultural activations to bring potential customers to the store.
Alex’s work represents his unusual entrance into the world of art as he began painting while struggling with mental health and substance abuse. His work acts as a therapeutic medium where his emotions come to life on a beautiful dreamlike canvas.
After nearly a lifetime of struggles with substance abuse, halfhearted attempts to be an independent filmmaker, and a never-ending mental battle with cyclothymic disorder; Alex said, “Why don’t I try painting? - When life gives you lemons, and you suck at making lemonade, maybe it’s time to just aimlessly throw lemons at a wall and see which ones stick.”
Ever since he first started painting in an art therapy class in an Arizona rehab center in 2018, he has since had multiple solo exhibitions, garnered a large online following, painted large murals, and done a live painting demonstration at Art Basel in Miami.
Through painting, Alex can convey what cannot be captured by pre-existing words or images. Drawing from his imagination: how he lives, how he feels, and how those forces often contradict one another. While his process is usually unorthodox, his work is direct, and it’s a sincere expression of his truest self.
The event will be hosted at LAAMS at 74 Orchard Street, New York, New York, and will feature some of Alex’s most coveted work, including 20 framed works on paper, and 4 large paintings.
Alex Cohen
Artist
+1 201-527-1312
Alex@alexcohen.art