State Department Announces 27th Experience America Visit to Delaware

The U.S. Department of State and the Office of the Chief of Protocol are proud to announce the 27th Experience America trip to Wilmington, Delaware with members of the foreign Diplomatic Corps, July 21, 2022. More than 50 foreign ambassadors – representing countries across 5 continents – will join Chief of Protocol of the United States Rufus Gifford to engage local business and community leaders and spotlight a vibrant American city.

Led by the U.S. Department of State, Experience America connects foreign ambassadors with academic, business, community, and cultural leaders. The goal is to build relationships to promote economic investment, commerce, and dialogue. Experience America takes diplomats out of Washington to show them our remarkable country and everything it has to offer. More than 100 countries have participated in Experience America trips since its inception in 2008 and the foreign ambassadors have visited over 20 cities and states including Austin, Little Rock, San Diego, Atlanta, and throughout the state of Alaska. Experience America trips have yielded tangible results at home and around the world, including the establishment of ports in U.S. cities and sister-port agreements across the globe. Delta Airlines established direct flights from Atlanta to South Africa; Kosovo worked to open its first McDonalds; and an Iraqi delegation visited Chicago to discuss trade opportunities.

For the Administration’s first Experience America, the program will travel to the state of firsts – Delaware, the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution, and one of the best places to understand the Biden Administration. Whether traveling the same railroad tracks President Biden took up and back every day on the Amtrak train as a Senator, to visiting companies and institutions at the forefront of American ingenuity and innovation, ambassadors will witness a state committed to solving our toughest problems – from cancer to climate – through science, technology and public service.

Over the course of the day, participating diplomats will hear how research, technology, and entrepreneurship have transformed the region and powers development that changes and improves individuals, countries, and societies. Experience America will help to build relationships between the visiting ambassadors and companies and leaders across Delaware, and in the process, open doors for local organizations eager to develop global partnerships and investment possibilities.

The following events are open to the press:

Thursday, July 21, 10:00 a.m. – STAR Campus Presentation and Laboratory Tour at the University of Delaware – Foreign ambassadors will learn about the cutting-edge research taking place at the University of Delaware by America’s next generation of talented students, and inventive faculty, with a kickoff presentation and tour of the STAR Campus facilities. A hub for innovative activities, UD’s Science, Technology and Advanced Research (STAR) Campus combines top academics and research with industry and community partnerships.

Speakers include:

Ambassador Gifford, Chief of Protocol of the United States

Valerie Biden Owens, chair of the UD Biden Institute

Laura Carlson, UD provost

Kelvin Lee, UD interim vice president for research, scholarship and innovation

Brian Coll, site manager, Chemours Discovery Hub

Following remarks, tours of the campus’ health design studio, VR cave and nursing simulation lab will commence. There, ambassadors will experience first-hand how UD is transforming new knowledge into positive impacts for the world.

Thursday, July 21, 12:00 p.m. – Delaware Business Leaders Roundtable – Diplomats will hear about the unique attributes of Delaware and its role in the global economy from Kurt Foreman, CEO of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, and Delaware Secretary of State Jeffrey W. Bullock before getting the opportunity to interact and converse with local business leaders to discuss economic opportunities, initiatives and industries.

Thursday, July 21, 2:00 p.m. – Visit to DuPont Experimental Station and Global Innovation Center – Foreign ambassadors will learn about DuPont’s transformation to a premier multi-industrial company and how it is reshaping and strengthening its business portfolio and commitment to innovation and sustainability in areas where its technologies and capabilities can make a difference, such as electronics, clean water, protection, and next-generation automotive. Ambassadors will exchange views with technology leaders, business executives and research scientists to learn about innovation challenges and DuPont’s customer-oriented solutions. The event will feature remarks from DuPont Executive Chairman & CEO, Ed Breen and DuPont Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer, Alexa Dembek. Ambassadors will then tour six areas that highlight the company’s key innovation platforms.

The ambassadors’ visit to Delaware will include additional closed-press activities, such as a reception with local and state officials at Hagley Museum and Library, before returning to Washington.

For more information and to RSVP for one or multiple events, please contact the Office of the Chief of Protocol at summitmedia@state.gov by Wednesday, July 20 at 6:00 p.m.