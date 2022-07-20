Carver Financial Services Launches the New Beginning Initiative

The initiative was launched with LC Lifeline and The Salvation Army to help address hunger & homelessness in Lake County, Ohio

MENTOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A local financial services firm is teaming up with several local nonprofit, government and business organizations to treat the root causes of hunger and homelessness in Lake County.

Carver Financial Services, Inc., is launching the initiative on July 19 , in collaboration with organizations including LC Lifeline in Painesville and The Salvation Army.

Randy Carver founded Carver Financial Services in 1990 with the vision of making people’s lives better. The firm’s primary mission is helping financial services clients and their families simplify their lives while enhancing their lifestyles. Philanthropy has always been a strong focus for Carver and his team. Over the past 30 years, with the help of the firm’s clients and partners, the company has donated more than $300,000 and provided more than 250,000 meals to those in need.

However, Carver says he recently realized those efforts were addressing only the symptoms of hunger and homelessness in Lake County — not the root causes. He designed this initiative to address four common challenges for families in the county: affordable child care, transportation, marketable skills and affordable housing.

He says, “While there are programs to support those who choose not to work or cannot work, this effort is solely focused on helping those who want to have gainful employment. The New Beginning Initiative aims to help every person who wants to work to have a job. When we assist individuals in earning good incomes to support themselves and their families, we are also providing them with dignity, independence and financial freedom through access to transportation, day care and training.”

Carver notes that, in addition to helping individuals and families, the initiative will help local employers fill jobs. “Improving employment in our county benefits all of us with better property values, a more robust community and a higher tax base,” he says.

Initially, the initiative helped local residents by providing car repairs, gas, transportation and child care.

A website that lists emergency shelters in Ohio notes that there is a “very long” waiting list for many of these general homeless shelters and transitional housing opportunities. Federal statistics show that Just down the road from our county, Greater Cleveland has the highest poverty rate in the country, at 30.8 percent. And a March 2022 analysis ranked Ohio 10th in the number of homeless people, with 0.09 percent of the population believed to be homeless.

“Project Hope for the Homeless, Lake County’s shelter, is thankful to be participating in this initiative since it addresses a major stumbling block for the 500 people who enter the shelter each year”, commented Judy Burr, the Director for the Shelter.

Donations can be made payable to New Beginning Initiative and mailed to PO Box 496 in Painesville, 44077. A tax-deduction letter can be provided on request.

About Lifeline.org

Lifeline was founded on June 19, 1973 with the mission of helping Lake County’s low-income residents by providing assistance and life skills programming that was designed to increase self-sufficiency. In 1980, Lifeline became a participating agency of the United Way of Lake County. In 1987, Lifeline was designated as Lake County’s Community Action Agency by the Ohio Department of Development. And in 2008, Lifeline became certified by the Ohio Department of Mental Health as a mental health agency. As a Community Action Agency, Lifeline is uniquely poised to rapidly respond to the critical needs of our local community. Lifeline’s Board and staff believe firmly that self-sufficiency means something different to every consumer that we meet and serves as an access point for The New Beginning Initiative.

About The Salvation Army

Founded in 1865 by William Booth The Salvation Army has expanded from London, England, to many parts of the world. The movement’s partnership with both private and public philanthropy will continue to bring comfort to the needy. The Salvation Army in Painesville, OH serves thousands of families each year and serves as one of the access points for The New Beginning Imitative.

About Carver Financial

Carver Financial Services, Inc., offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Carver Financial Services Inc. is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services.

Randy Carver and his team of 25 manage more than $2.2 billion in assets for clients globally, as of December 2021, providing comprehensive financial planning based on each family’s personal vision. Carver Financial Services, Inc., has been helping clients in Lake County and around the world enhance and maintain their standard of living while simplifying their lives since Randy founded the firm in 1990. The firm was founded with the vision of making people’s lives better.

Carver Financial Services and Randy Carver have been recognized for their philanthropic efforts by the United States Congress, United States Senate, the Ohio General Assembly and the governor of Ohio, among others.