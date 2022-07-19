Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,221 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,545 in the last 365 days.

LYRA Diversifies Product Lines to Capture DeFi Market Share

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This second half of 2022 brings good news as a slew of LYRA products will be released – from LYRA token, staking protocol to the LP launch. With these launches, the new liquidity pumped in will expand the DeFi market, allowing more people to access DeFi – to trade and earn from it. Coupled with a new injection of $50 million of funding from private investors for market expansion, LYRA is staying true to its commitment to tear down the barriers to entry into DeFi and provide its users with hassle-free access to DeFi trading.


While DeFi has opened many more opportunities for people to generate yields, the concept and user journey of DeFi applications today is still rather complex which keeps the common people at bay. Over time, this can even lead to growth stagnation in the community with the barriers of entry involved.   

To combat this, the LYRA team has developed its proprietary AI system that will consolidate public data, help users alleviate risks involved in DeFi farming, and analyze all DeFi protocols and on-chain data to help users make wiser decisions in trading the top-earning protocols at an ideal level of risk.  

Another new feature to look forward to is the launch of the LYRA DeFi Crypto Debit Card that promises attractive rebates and earning potential just from spending. This can make diving into the DeFi arena significantly easier for end users, with a card that they can use on day-to-day spending and yet earn tokens on.

Website: https://lyralab.io/


Reiner Hutchinson
Lyra Labs
Reiner.Hutchinson -at- lyralab.io

Primary Logo

You just read:

LYRA Diversifies Product Lines to Capture DeFi Market Share

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.