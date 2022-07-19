DHHL News Release: DHHL Seeks Recommendations for 2023 DHHL Legislative Package

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) is soliciting beneficiary proposed recommended legislative action requests for consideration in its 2023 DHHL Legislative Package.

Every year, the Department prepares and submits legislative proposals for inclusion in the Governor’s Administrative Package for the next session of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature.

DHHL requests that the proposals are good public policy for the Department. They must address DHHL’s operations, programs, regulations, processes, budget, and/or resources and must create a benefit or an advantage for the Department, the trust, or trust beneficiaries, or otherwise correct a deficiency.

Authors of proposals should keep in mind that amendments to the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, 1920, require review by the U.S. Department of the Interior and may require the consent of the United States Congress prior to implementation.

Staff will review and evaluate all proposals and determine which will be submitted for consideration the Governor’s consideration. The proposals will go through an approval process by the Hawaiian Homes Commission (HHC) ahead of submission. Proposals not submitted to the Governor may be introduced independently of the administrative package.

Beneficiaries, described as native Hawaiians as defined in the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, 1920 may submit proposals by visiting dhhl.hawaii.gov/government-relations and filling out the web form. All proposals must but be submitted by August 1, 2022.

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

