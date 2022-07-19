Việt Nam–Laos: a unique and special relationship

VIETNAM, July 19 - HÀ NỘI — The 60th anniversary celebration of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Laos, held in the capitals of each country on July 18, vividly demonstrates the unique and special relationship between the two parties and countries.

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ made the statement on Tuesday morning when he received Politburo member, Standing Committee of the Central Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, Vice President of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Bounthong Chitmany in Hà Nội.

The speeches by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and Lao General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith at the celebration were highly appreciated by the public, Huệ said.

On behalf of the Vietnamese National Assembly, Huệ warmly welcomed Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany and the high-ranking delegation of the Lao Party and State to Việt Nam.

They attended a meeting to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Laos, the 45 anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between the two countries and the awarding ceremony of the Order of the Party and the State of Laos to the senior leaders of the Party and State of Việt Nam.

Vice President Bounthong Chitmany said that Lao Party and State leaders attached great importance to the special occasion, highlighted by the Việt Nam–Laos Year of Solidarity and Friendship 2022.

Lao Party and State leaders considered the events an important occasion to disseminate to Lao Party members and people the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos to preserve, consolidate and constantly develop the relationship between the two countries, he said.

Huệ expressed his honour to be awarded the National Gold Medal by the Lao Party and State.

It is Laos' highest honour, in recognition of the great contributions of Huệ to the consolidation and cultivation of the two countries' great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, two States and two peoples.

Huệ said that he would make efforts together with the leaders of the two countries to preserve, cultivate and strengthen the special relationship between Việt Nam and Laos.

Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany sincerely thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their valuable assistance to Laos during the previous struggle for independence and freedom, as well as in Laos’ national defence and construction currently.

The two leaders said that the Việt Nam-Laos relationship was laid by President Hồ Chí Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong and cultivated by generations of leaders and people of the two countries.

“The relationship is an invaluable asset and a vital factor to ensuring the success of the revolution of each country,” the two leaders said.

The two leaders also highly appreciated the coordination to seriously and effectively implement high-level agreements between the Politburo, Government and National Assembly of the two countries.

Besides, cooperation in the fields of security, national defence, trade, investment, traffic connection, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges had continued to be strengthened, achieving many positive results, the two leaders said.

Huệ congratulated Laos on their achievements in disease control, socio-economic recovery and controlling drug-related problems.

He believes that the current difficulties are only temporary and that with the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, as well as help and support from friends and comrades, Laos will overcome all challenges and successfully implement the Resolution of the 11th Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and the ninth five-year Socio-economic Development Plan.

Vice President Bounthong Chitmany congratulated Việt Nam on its own important achievements in socio-economic recovery and development after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that Việt Nam’s success was a source of strong encouragement for Laos in continuing to implement the Resolution of the 11th Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party in association with the implementation of its two National Agendas.

The two leaders also discussed several areas of cooperation between the two countries. They agreed that the two sides should continue to closely coordinate and make efforts to promote the agencies of the two countries, to completely solve difficulties and obstacles for businesses to implement key cooperation projects. — VNS