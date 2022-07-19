Submit Release
NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- MG Land

/EIN News/ -- HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Tencent and their breakthroughs in Web3.0," issued July 14, 2022 09:33 ET, over GlobeNewswire.


