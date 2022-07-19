Party with XLE at San Diego Comic Con

Ready Party One: Love and Thunder, SDCC Kick Off Party! Wednesday, July 20, 2022 8pm-2am Parq Nightclub

SDCC’s hottest nightlife event producer XLE Productions brings experiential nightlife back to San Diego with Ready Party One, and the The Burton Bash.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience Level Entertainment the team who brought you last SDCC's hottest nightlife events, Ready Party One, The Upside Down (co-presented with Nerdist), and Awesome Mixer Vol. 2 (co-presented with Crunchyroll), is returning to San Diego this year with a brand new iteration of their fan favorite kick off party, Ready Party One, and an all new Friday nightlife experience inspired by the imagination of Tim Burton. XLE Productions is dedicated to providing inclusive events for fans by fans through their immersive nightlife experiences.

XLE Productions starts their epic 2022 Comic Con run with Ready Party One: Love and Thunder, SDCC Kick Off Party! On Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The Party starts at 8: 00 pm and ends at 2:00 am at the exclusive Parq Nightclub in San Diego, California.

It's hammer time! As guests venture to Asgard and beyond to celebrate all things love, thunder, and a return to San Diego Comic Con for the first time since 2019. There will be performances by The Flux Capacitors, with special performing guests Jason Page, Bonnie Gordon (Star Trek: Prodigy), and Gigi Edgley (Farscape). Musical stylings from pop culture infused DJ sets from DJ Elliot and Atomic Blonde. The highly curated environment will include Cirque style atmosphere performances by Violet on the Rocks and surprises from the universe of Love + Thunder and complimentary airbrush tattoos.

Guest can prove they are worthy of Mjolnir or Stormbreaker in Instagrammable photo ops. Guests are also eligible to win a prize of a 10K development & production deal for best original character cosplay from ReelWurld.

VIP ticket holders of Ready Party One have access to even more perks, including a dedicated entry, VIP-only photo op, Popminded gift bag, light up VIP badge, and exclusive VIP areas. Plus more surprises and special guests!

This is a fan event, by fans, and not affiliated with Ready Player One, Thor: Love & Thunder, or the studios behind them.



ABOUT XLE PRODUCTIONS

Experience Level Entertainment (XLE Productions) is an event production company specializing in creating immersive pop culture nightlife experiences. Founded by six individuals behind four leading companies in pop culture events (Nerds Like Us,

Damn Good Shindig, Nerdbot, and The Flux Capacitors) XLE has set out to revolutionize the industry and recognize that nerd culture is not only here to stay - it's here to party. Blending their expertise in conceptualizing and executing large-

scale conventions, concerts, parties, pop-ups, and immersive experiences, the XLE team can manage every facet of event production from concept to completion. And with deep roots in pop culture fandom, this team has an ear to the ground for what

fans are interested in and want to experience and engage with.

