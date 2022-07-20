Ronn Torossian On Social Media Purchasing Features

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, in the last few years making purchases through social media platforms has become incredibly popular. In fact, nearly 60% of consumers have reported that one of their preferred ways of finding new products and getting recommendations is through social media platforms. Moreover, they actually prefer social platforms and advertising campaigns over advertising on TV and on search engines, as well as in retail stores themselves. The only method that surpassed social media platforms was looking up things online. That’s because most consumers, when they need to find a solution to one of their pain points, tend to turn to search engines to find what’s available to them before they decide to make a purchase.

Facebook Shops

Ronn Torossian says one of the most popular social media platforms for making purchases is Facebook, with over 30% of customers stating that they've previously purchased something directly on that platform. Back in 2020, the company launched a free e-commerce tool called Facebook Shops which was designed to create a better mobile shopping experience for the users. At its core, Facebook Shops is simply a digital store that allows users to highlight collections of products or individual items, and then customize the colors and fonts to make sure they're able to match their purchases with their own brands. By using it, plenty of companies have noted immense growth because it's a great opportunity for companies to create a digital storefront on the platform. This way, instead of having potential customers open the company's business website to make a purchase, Facebook shops allow them to simplify the entire process by allowing them to make purchases directly on the platform.

Instagram Reels

One of the most preferred features that many companies and consumers rely on for discovering new products and promoting them is Instagram Reels and its short form of video format. As video content has continued to dominate the content market in terms of an incredibly popular format for reaching all types of audiences, it makes sense for companies to start testing out different Reels or video ads to engage with their target audiences. The ads that companies can design through Instagram Reels are vertical and full screen, and they show up in between the reels of other content creators on the platform. They can be up to 30 seconds long, and function in the same way as any other Reel content which means users can like, comment, save, view, and share any of the videos they like. Furthermore, Instagram has other e-commerce features for companies including allowing users to make purchases through live streams, the shops tab, feed post shopping, and more.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR.