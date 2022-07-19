Green Hydrogen Help to Accelerate Global Carbon Neutrality

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrogen, as a clean, environmentally friendly, and sustainable renewable energy, at present, has become the focus of global energy R&D. It is being widely used in industrial manufacturing, chemical engineering, and some emerging industries, such as fuel cells, transportation, and carbon-free utility power. Countries around the world are also vigorously developing hydrogen facilities and constructions due to carbon neutral target

Plenty of governments and institutions worldwide are striving to achieve carbon neutrality, and using renewable energy to electrolyze water to produce "green hydrogen" is the most optimized solution. Direct current is applied to the electrolyzer filled with electrolyte, and the water molecules undergo electrochemical reaction on the electrodes, which can be decomposed into hydrogen and oxygen. The entire process is zero-emission. As the global demand for "green hydrogen" grows, megawatt-level hydrogen production projects emerge one after another.

The appearance of Angstrom's 2.5MW containerized single-stack hydrogen production system has made a great contribution to "green hydrogen production and global carbon neutral". This system adopts advanced alkaline water electrolysis hydrogen production patented technology, the total footprint only occupies 2 of 40ft containers (1 40ft and 2 20ft), and the system can be modularized to 10MW/100MW or even larger module scales. The system comes with a 500Nm3/h hydrogen capacity, purity can reach 99.999% after purification, and the maximum output pressure is 1.6MPa. The entire system only takes about 2-3 weeks to be installed, which is 80% less than traditional hydrogen plants. Moreover, the system can work outdoor directly with low construction costs.