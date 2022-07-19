State Board Votes on Attendance Regulations and the State Accountability Plan

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (State Board) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the public meeting will be streamed live on the State Board’s YouTube page for members of the public to attend as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The State Board’s Student Advisory Committee (SAC) is a group of District high school students who meet regularly to discuss education issues in and outside of their schools. The State Board relies on members of the SAC to provide insight and student perspectives on education policy. Each year, the SAC provides an annual report of the most important issues they have tackled throughout the year. Members of the State Board will review the annual report and consider recommendations from the SAC members. The State Board will also take time to recognize the SY21–22 SAC and Student Representatives for their commitment and effort in representing their student peers in the District.

Liv Birnstad, Student Representative and co-chair of SAC

Sophia Ibrahim, SAC Member

Skye-Ali Johnson, Student Representative and co-chair of SAC

Gabriel Kramer, SAC Member

Juliana Lopez, Student Representative and co-chair of SAC

After several months of discussion with the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) regarding the District of Columbia’s amendments to the Compulsory Education and School Attendance Regulations and the District of Columbia’s State Accountability Plan, members of the State Board will vote on the amendments in order to ensure any changes will be implemented prior to the start of the 2022–23 school year. The State Board will also vote on a resolution that establishes a two-year cadence for the review of the State Accountability Plan.

The State Board understands the importance of student safety and well-being, as well as the potential long-term impact on children if concerns regarding sexual assault in schools are not adequately addressed. The State Board will consider a resolution related to allegations of sexual assault and abuse in schools.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Approval of the Agenda & Minutes

IV. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

V. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VI. Student Advisory Committee (SAC) Annual Report & Recommendations

i. Liv Birnstad

ii. Sophia Ibrahim

iii. Skye-Ali Ibrahim

iv. Gabriel Kramer

v. Juliana Lopez

VII. Public Comments

i. Written Comments

ii. Ekua Hudson

iii. Joshua Hodge

iv. Jeff Schmidt

VIII. Administrative Items (VOTE)

i. SR22-3, Approve the District of Columbia’s Amendments to the Compulsory Education and School Attendance Regulations

ii. SR22-4, Approve the District of Columbia’s State Accountability Plan

iii. SR22-5, Establish a Two-Year Cadence for the Amendment Process to the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA)

iv. SR22-6, Recommendations Related to Allegations of Sexual Assault and Abuse in Schools

v. CR22-27, Recognizing the SY22-23 Student Advisory Committee (SAC) and Student Representatives

IX. New Business

X. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education serves as an external, impartial resource for current and prospective public-school students and their parents or guardians in the resolution of complaints and concerns regarding public education in a way that furthers the students’ best interest. The Ombudsman’s Office uses conflict resolution strategies, including coaching, facilitation, and mediation, to assist families and schools experiencing disagreement or conflict.

The Office of the Student Advocate supports students, parents, and families in their advocacy through parent education, one-on-one coaching, resource supports, and trainings in order to amplify the voices of families and communities in processes and decision-making; to provide avenues for access to resources and understanding systems; and to support power families and communities already possess. Contact the Office of the Student Advocate Monday through Friday at (202) 741-4692 for questions or support with charter and neighborhood schools.

