CROLON MARS ENTER THE BUILD STAGE AND ANNOUNCE SOME BIG NEWS - WE EXAMINE THE CRONOS CHAIN HEAVWEIGHT AND OTHERS

CROLON MARS HAS BEGUN THE BUILD OF THEIR "META MARS" BEGINNING WITH A 3D PLAY TO EARN GAME IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SOFTIKK TECHONOLOGY

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's been a rather hectic month over at Crolon Mars, with the team navigating some of the most challenging market conditions to successfully launch their token. They launched on the day that the "fear and greed" index reached 6, a new low since records began. Despite the tumultuous conditions, the project has been going from strength to strength ever since. RMT took the time to catch up with them and speak on how they're getting on so far.

The project started with a "Friends and family" raise, which was used for the initial expenses & liquidity, which has since increased 5-fold. With a community of almost 2,000 members, they have built their community carefully and securely, with huge efforts being made to keep away the scammers and con-artists that are known to frequent the cryptocurrency space at the moment.

The team now find themselves looking to progress in a big way. Crolon Mars recently announced their participation in the SwC program (Startup with Chainlink). They gain access to a wide range of support and documentation to help them learn and progress within the industry. It's a great platform for them to be a part of and I for one highly commend the team at Chainlink for their help and support.

The team have also recently signed a contractual agreement with Softtik Technology to build their P2E game within their "Meta Mars" which is already in the build stage, with a release date of the MVP coming in the next few months. A real achievement for the project and one that will bring many new eyes to the project. The P2E structure looks to incorporate their Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to offer better utilities within the game and also to increase their rewards.

With the team "firing on all cylinders" it's easy to become fixated on their progress, with a keen view of just how far the project can go. With the Softtik team firmly established within the industry already, with a plethora of talents and working products, It's becoming quite apparent that the Cronos Chain may have a huge project within their eco-system.

One thing is for certain, they do not plan to slow down and are working day and night to make their project a big success.

There are another 2 projects that I've kept a close eye on lately as well, with both bringing something unique to the table.

Island Thunder are celebrating 15 years in business and their entry into WEB3.

When ISLAND THUNDER was born in 2007 it was a humble movement about music, positive energy, and community, that rolled out of the hills of Marthas Vineyard to the mountains of Jamaica, and soon became a worldwide phenomenon.

Now, in 2022, they find themselves at the forefront of not only a new venture but a new frontier. And with the strength of the communities, they have built, coupled with the energy and innovation of the communities that they collaborate with in Web3... ISLAND THUNDER is poised to make a triumphant entrance into the metaverse. These are one-to-watch and I look forward to seeing exactly what they bring to the crypto world.

I also took a look at the CronoBallz Project which by all accounts is already very successful within the space.

With a unique collection of 1,814 baseball and softball PFPs inspired by the Founder's love for coaching youth sports. This Collection contains attributes and traits intended to mimic certain aspects of the game, players, and fans across the globe. Think of a time when you were at a sporting event or playing a game and the emotions you felt while doing so. They hope you can find a Crono Ballz that you can relate to and take you on a roller coaster ride through memory lane. Their goal is to raise funds to sponsor children in low-income areas and help them get into sports. They will pay for their registration and equipment when needed and are currently minting some great offerings, which can be accessed via their twitter.

I for one love to see great ideas, especially when they involve helping others.