Rolex returns as Official Timekeeper for The Amundi Evian Championship
EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s best women golfers will gather in the spectacular surroundings of Évian-les-Bains in France from 21–24 July to contest The Amundi Evian Championship, the only Major played in continental Europe. Rolex, a partner of the event for more than 20 years, will once again be present as Official Timekeeper.
The Evian Resort Golf Club in France is renowned as one of the sport’s most beautiful venues. Located between the pristine shores of Lake Geneva and the majestic summits of the Alps, its Champions Course challenges the game’s biggest talents to put their outstanding skills to the test.
Rolex has partnered the Championship since 2000 as part of a long-standing commitment to golf. For more than half a century, the Swiss watchmaker has nurtured one of the most enduring partnerships between a brand and sport, and become a key presence at all levels of golf. It continues to support the leading competitors, amateur events and professional tours, as well as their governing institutions.
The association with this particular event also reflects Rolex’s pioneering role in the women’s game. A partner of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) for more than 40 years, it is the Official Timekeeper at all five women’s Majors. Reflecting its status as one of these pre-eminent events, this year’s championship has had a considerable increase in prize money, with a total of US$6.5 million available and US$1 million awarded to the winner.
Following this decision, LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said:
“Elevating the purse of this Major championship makes a powerful statement about the value and status of the women's game and the strong commitment of Amundi […] and Rolex to advance the LPGA and our world-class athletes.”
The Prize for a Better Tomorrow presented by Rolex, which recognizes initiatives linked to women’s golf that have a positive societal impact and champion excellence, generosity, continuity and inspiration, will once again be presented during proceedings at Évian-les-Bains. In 2019, Rolex Testimonee Lorena Ochoa, a former World No. 1 and two-time Major winner, received the inaugural prize for her work with underprivileged children in her native Mexico.
RETURNING CHAMPIONS
Among the past winners returning to play at The Amundi Evian Championship is Rolex Testimonee Lydia Ko. In 2015, aged just 18, the Korean-born New Zealander won by six strokes, making her the youngest woman to win a Major championship. Ko clinched that victory with the then lowest closing round in a women’s Major; earlier this year, she lowered that mark from 63 to 62 when finishing runner-up at The Chevron Championship.
Speaking ahead of this week’s competition, Ko said:
“Having enjoyed success in my amateur days and winning my first Major here in 2015, the Amundi Evian Championship will always be very special to me. Playing at the Evian Resort Golf Club is always a highlight of the season due to its spectacular setting and the unique atmosphere at the Championship thanks to the whole city of Évian-les-Bains which turns out to provide its support. I am looking forward to experiencing this unique atmosphere again and competing against some of the leading players in the world.”
Joining Ko is another previous winner, Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist, whose playoff victory in 2017 secured the second of her three Major triumphs. The victory elevated her into distinguished company alongside fellow Rolex Testimonee and compatriot Annika Sörenstam as a multiple winner of golf’s biggest prizes.
THE ROLEX NEW GUARD
Competing alongside these established champions will be the Rolex New Guard, a group of supremely talented young golfers who play with skill, integrity and respect for the game’s traditions.
Swiss No. 1 Albane Valenzuela, runner-up at the 2017 and 2019 U.S. Women's Amateur, and best performed amateur at The Amundi Evian Championship three years ago, will be hoping to secure a first Major victory.
A former member of the Rolex New Guard, Brooke Henderson, will also be competing. Boasting multiple wins on the LPGA Tour, she continues to inspire the next generation of players to follow in her footsteps and will be vying to add to her Major tally. The Canadian is currently ranked in the top 10 of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.
