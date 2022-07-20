People Driven Credit Union Selects Larky’s nudge®
Credit union to enhance account holder communication with push notification technologyANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larky, a fintech provider proactively connecting financial institutions with their audience in the right place and at the right time, has partnered with Southfield, Mich.-based People Driven Credit Union. Through this partnership, the credit union will be able to proactively reach members with relevant offerings, products, organizational news and more via push notification technology.
With Larky’s nudge®, People Driven Credit Union will provide its target audiences with predictive communication at a time, place and/or setting that is best suited to members’ needs. The credit union’s marketing team will also leverage customizable push notification campaigns that will promote key branch initiatives without the need for additional staff, reducing time and cost.
“Today’s credit union member is increasingly digital-first. They check and use their mobile devices far more than they walk into the branch of a credit union,” said Dave Sullivan, VP of Marketing at People Driven Credit Union. “For People Driven Credit Union, this underscores the importance for us to ensure not only that we provide a quality member experience through the mobile channel, but also meet them and their needs through this channel. Larky’s nudge® makes it possible for us to share relevant, timely messages with our members regardless of their location and better support them with choice of product or service as they move throughout their daily lives.”
Integrated into a bank or credit union’s mobile banking application, Larky’s nudge® platform features lock-screen alerts and/or location-based notifications that guide account holders to inherently applicable and useful information and updates, such as promotions for loan offers, driving card usage, providing local branch information and increasing e-statement adoption. The platform provides financial institutions with access to tailored, turnkey mobile push notification campaigns that can be easily created, edited, managed and deployed depending on marketing priorities and needs.
Leveraging the power of push notifications, the platform boosts app engagement and encourages further use of the institution’s mobile banking app. It also provides analytics and testing that can be used to track user-level and performance data to revise campaigns as needed.
“Mobile will continue to shape the future of banking. Credit union members are accustomed to – and often prefer – leveraging the mobile channel for everything from ordering a cup of coffee to securing flights abroad,” said Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky. “This familiarity is also seen in the usage of push notifications, keeping members abreast of a transaction in progress. With the nudge® platform, credit unions and other FI leaders can now bring this experience that is widely known and encountered in the retail environment to the banking industry.”
