The National Reentry Workforce Collaborative Opens Registration for Inaugural Conference

October 19-21, in Bethesda, Maryland, will mark the first convening of reentry workforce practitioners from around the country

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Issues surrounding reentry, equity and inclusion, and the opportunities made available to justice-impacted individuals, are some of the most relevant, pressing civil rights challenges in our country today. Organizations and legislators that advocate for these individuals have a new opportunity.

Launched in 2018, The National Reentry Workforce Collaborative (NRWC) represents the first ever collective focused exclusively on supporting, learning from, connecting, and enhancing efforts in the reentry workforce field.

Inaugural NRWC Conference: Building Connections for Change

A foundational challenge for stakeholders working in the field is fragmentation, because practitioners and advocates often work in silos. The NRWC launched with a commitment to create space for leaders to coordinate efforts, amplifying impact and multiplying effective practices.

The first annual NRWC Conference will welcome practitioners, program leaders, thought leaders, advocates, and more from around the country to gather, share, learn, and build connections for change. According to Christopher Watler, Chief External Affairs Officer at the Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO), “CEO is a founding steering committee member helping to create the NRWC. The inaugural conference is an important step in strengthening inclusive hiring nationally by elevating the voices of practitioners, employers and the communities we serve towards greater socio-economic mobility for talent with past-convictions."

The conference will be held just outside of Washington, D.C., in Bethesda Maryland, on October 19-21, 2022.

The conference will kick off with a keynote presentation from Ken Oliver, Executive Director of Checkr.org. “What excites me most about this conference is the theme of cooperation and collaboration, where this country’s brightest minds will come together to work together to think through solutions to what some describe as this country’s most pressing civil rights problem.”

We will also hear from our plenary speaker, Jeffrey Korzenik, author of Untapped Talent. “The key to successful fair chance hiring is a productive relationship between employers and reentry nonprofits. The NRWC Conference will be a milestone in helping forge these critical partnerships nationwide.” Among our session speakers are field experts, industry leaders, government representatives, and individuals with lived experience of the justice system. To learn more about this year’s speakers, view our conference program at thenrwc.org/conference-details

NRWC Conferencing Offerings

Conference offerings will include in-depth, timely coverage of these and more topics:

Strategic Ways to Collaborate & Move the Needle

Fair Chance Hiring & Effective Employer Engagement Strategies

Economic Mobility for People Impacted by the Justice System

Strengthening Implementation of Reentry Workforce Programming

Changing Corrections From Penal to Restorative

Securing Funding for the Work

And More

NRWC Conference Sponsors

Sponsors have contributed at five levels and are currently as follows:

Founding - Checkr

Platinum — Latino Coalition for Community Leadership, National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

Gold — Center for Employment Opportunities, Case MGR

Bronze — PathStone

Supporter — FHI360, Second Chance Center

According to Richard Morales, Deputy Executive Director, at the Latino Coalition for Community Leadership (LCCL), “the LCCL is proud to incubate and support the NRWC. We believe this first of its kind conference will ignite a movement towards greater collaboration and effectiveness in the field of reentry workforce across the country.”

Use the press contact below to learn more about sponsorship opportunities.

Conference Registration

Conference registration is available online at thenrwc.org/conference

For press inquiries, contact Jason Whyte at jason@thenrwc.org.