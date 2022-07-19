Free Webinar on 2022 Legislative Updates July 26

NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on July 26 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss 2022 legislative updates.

Participants will learn about changes to existing tax laws in Tennessee and newly-created laws from the 2022 legislative session.

Register for the July 26 webinar here.

The July 26 webinar is part of a webinar series the department offers each month to the public. More information is available on our website here.

