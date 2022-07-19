PLDO Partner Benjamin L. Rackliffe to be a Featured Speaker at PBN “2022 Business of Cannabis Summit”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) Partner Benjamin L. Rackliffe, a leading authority and advisor to cannabis industry business owners and investors, will be a featured speaker at the “2022 Business of Cannabis Summit,” sponsored by Providence Business News, on Thursday, September 15 from 9:00am - 11:00am at Crowne Plaza, 801 Greenwich Avenue in Warwick.
With the recent passage of the bill to legalize recreational marijuana in Rhode Island and with retail sales set to be effective December 1st, the Summit will feature panel discussions with various cannabis industry, business and community leaders who will discuss the expected impact and growth of this burgeoning sector, legal/human resources implications impacting local businesses, and the business development opportunities, challenges and innovations as a licensee, ancillary service provider or consumer.
Attorney Rackliffe will be joined by Michael Budziszek, Professor at Johnson & Wales University’s Cannabis Entrepreneurship Program, Kristyn Glennon, Vice President, BSA/AML Officer with BayCoast Bank, and Matthew Santacroce, Chief of the Office of Cannabis Regulation for the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation. For more details and to register, visit https://pbn.com/event/2022-business-of-cannabis-summit/.
Attorney Rackliffe is a corporate and business attorney and leader of PLDO’s cannabis advisory team. He has been at the forefront of counseling businesses on state and federal cannabis law and policy landscape in both medical and recreational markets throughout New England and elsewhere, advising dozens of Rhode Island cannabis cultivation operators as well as dispensaries in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. He earned his J.D. from Roger Williams University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Providence College, and is admitted to practice in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York. To contact Attorney Rackliffe, email brackliffe@pldolaw.com or call 401-824-5100. For more information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O’GARA LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include corporate and business law, employment law, civil litigation, special masterships, health care law, municipal law, nonprofit law, data protection and cyber law, criminal defense-white collar, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation, and real estate and commercial lending. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
