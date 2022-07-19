I’m Possible Women’s Empowerment Collaborative Inc. Set To Host Epic Women’s Entrepreneurial Retreat
ONLY women entrepreneurs who are ready to take their business & career to the next level are invited to become Elevated, Educated, and Empowered!TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 IPWEC Retreat is specifically designed to meet the growing needs of women in business, both personally and professionally, who accept the challenge to step up to respond in ways they hadn’t thought to prior. This one-of-a-kind experience is guaranteed to bring together a select cadre of dynamic powerhouse female entrepreneurs in an intimate setting featuring Dr. Nakita McGraw, Former International Television Personality, Award Journalist, TEDx Speaker & Owner of High Society Management, and Dr. Donna Smith Bellinger of DS Bellinger Consulting, as headline keynote speakers.
“In order to lead, one must be a great servant! I am looking forward to not only educating and empowering ladies on the 'Power of Influence,' I anticipate the women destined to be a part of this will, in turn, leave a lasting impression with me along with the other dynamic women in attendance. I am eager to learn from so many wonderful professionals,” excitedly shared Dr. Nakita McGraw.
The retreat is focused on empowering female entrepreneurs to implement practical, and perhaps some radical, solutions to incite business and personal growth. The personal aspect of the retreat will focus on the vital trifecta of Mind, Body, and Soul. In contrast, the Professional element will focus on Business Mastery.
This event will feature impacting information sessions, passionate panel discussions, and unique breakout sessions with niche industry speakers. The event will also double as a prime networking space for attendees.
“This retreat is an embodiment of all the masterminds I have created over the years, and I’m looking forward to the transformation these women will experience,” says Sharon Ringiér, CEO of I’m Possible and curator of the event. Founded by Mrs. Ringiér, a seasoned Female Empowerment Strategist, IPWEC was created to leverage her extensive wedding and event planning expertise. After successfully starting her own business, Ringiér discovered that there were limited resources and no dedicated community for burgeoning women entrepreneurs. Recognizing the powerful financial impact women in business have on the economy, Ringiér took up the mantle to craft a non-judgmental, supportive knowledge and resource hub that fosters the sustainable holistic growth of female entrepreneurs.
“Empowerment is important for us all. We don’t always get it in our work environment, and we may not get it from the people we hoped would support us. This community does that,” said Dr. Donna Smith Bellinger.
