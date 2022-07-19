Dystopian Patriots
Friendship City: Hanging By A Thread takes readers on an exciting and thrilling journey of the brave NYPD Nick Garvey and Lenora Allison, president of the battered United States.
The pair battle together against the remainder of the ruthless World Council. Nick Garvey and Lenora Allison also face a man-made killer plague and the probable total destruction of the precious Friendship City.
The story takes a turn when President Lenora Allison gets rid of the first plague, with no prior knowledge that a second and more deadly threat is soon to terrorize the nation. The NYPD officer and the president must take their skills to the next level to gain a fighting chance against the new threat. A mysterious new leader of the World Council named Ishmael, is well on his way to destroying Friendship City which is breaking the hearts of it’s fighting patriots. NYPD Detective Nick Garvey is fueled with rage that sparks his determination to discover the whereabouts of the Council’s evil leader. Nick finds himself in a tight situation when Ishmael is a few steps ahead of him, along with the capture of President Lenora Allison and his family as well.
Books such as The Hunchback of Notre Dame by Victor Hugo, The End of Eternity by Isaac Asimov and The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway were Carl Mitchell’s inspiration to start writing at a young age. Mitchell was born in California with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey. Mitchell served as an engineer, programmer, and manager for 35 years at IBM. The author now happily lives with his wife, Maryann, in Hillsborough, New Jersey.
